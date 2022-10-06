Chisago County Commissioner, District 4
Ben Montzka
Age: 63
Previous political/community experience:
I was elected in 1998 to the County Board and serve on county and regional committees. I grew up in Wyoming Township and practice law in Wyoming, Minnesota. My family and I are active in our church. I hold degrees in public affairs, law and music.
Is public safety a concern in the county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Yes, public safety is a concern in Chisago County. We are blessed with excellent emergency response services, including Sheriff’s department, a well-run county jail, top local police departments, dispatchers, local fire and rescue departments, and ambulance services.
We are seeing reports of crime increasing in the metropolitan area. In order to keep our community safe, we need to review the pay structure of our county law enforcement personnel including emergency response dispatchers. We must be competitive within our region and with other local law enforcement agencies. Given our current pay structure, I am concerned that we may not be able to continue to hire and maintain critical personnel within our Sheriff’s office and our emergency dispatch center which dispatches for fire, medical, and law enforcement throughout our county.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reason.
County commissioners follow state and federal election laws and court opinions. Two Chisago County commissioners, who were not up for election, serve on the county canvasing board after each election administered by the county. This board audits election results and election tabulations. In my experience, county commissioners work very hard to ensure that our county auditor receives the necessary resources to hire and train well qualified, ethical election workers for each election. Sensitive election records are carefully and securely maintained pursuant to state and federal law after each election by county personnel.
Chisago County Sheriff
Brandon Thyen
Prior Occupational Experience:
I have over 25 years of law enforcement experience serving the Chisago County communities. The last 23 years have been with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. I’ve held many different positions within the Sheriff’s Office, including: Deputy, Corporal, Jail Administrator, Captain, Deputy Emergency Manager Director, Chief Deputy, and Sheriff.
How will you maintain fiscal responsibility while adequately funding the department?
As your Sheriff, I will continue to be transparent with the operations of the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, including financial spending and budgeting. As public safety increasingly relies on technology, software and the equipment that enables our employees to do their job more effectively, efficiently, and safely is paramount to me, while recognizing our financial constraints. My Office has and continues to seek state and federal grant opportunities to assist funding for emergency management, corrections, emergency communications and other numerous public safety initiatives. By utilizing state and federal funding, we are able to lessen the financial burden on the citizens of Chisago County. My Office consistently strives to streamline our public safety efforts to reduce waste and unnecessary spending. Our Sheriff’s Office is very fortunate to have the support of our citizens and County Board that allow us to keep our communities safe.
How do you plan to adequately staff and retain deputies that the county would set forth given that staffing is/or could be problematic?
Recruitment and retention issues are certainly more of an issue now, more than ever. However, our agency has been successful in recruitment and retention due to our involvement with the community we serve and the relationship that we all have with the citizens of Chisago County. Our agency allows our deputies to attend a variety of trainings to make our staff well-rounded and knowledgeable. Deputies are provided the equipment needed to perform their jobs and are offered specialized opportunities and advancement. Something citizens and deputies appreciate is that I fully support my staff in keeping this community safe by being proactive and holding offenders accountable. I value my staff by including them on future decisions, projects, and policies and providing wellness opportunities that include financial, physical, and mental health. This formula has created a positive work environment that will help staff and retain deputies.
Chisago County Attorney
Janet Reiter
Age: 57
Prior occupational experience:
I have served as the Chisago County Attorney since 2007. Prior to being elected I had served as an Assistant Washington County Attorney (Stillwater) from 2002 – 2006; Assistant Chisago County Attorney from 1999 – 2002; Assistant St. Paul City Attorney from 1996 – 1999; Law Clerk for St. Paul City Attorney prior to being hired as an Assistant St. Paul City Attorney. I graduated from William Mitchell College of Law (1994) and have undergraduate degree from University of Minnesota-Morris (1987).
What do you think is the role of a county attorney and how would you carry that out?
The duties of the county attorney are statutorily defined and include the duty to appear in cases in which the county is a party, give opinions and advice upon the request of the board or county officers, and prosecute criminal offenses including felonies, gross misdemeanors, misdemeanors, petty misdemeanors, and violations of municipal ordinances. The County Attorney serves as chief legal counsel for the county and includes a greater array of responsibilities than what the public may understand because it is the role of prosecution that often garners the most attention. We work with the county agencies, to assist with legal work, review contracts, and policies. Carrying out these duties in a county the size of Chisago County requires experienced, well trained assistant county attorneys and skilled staff at every level. With limited staff and budget constraints this requires balancing the obligations and often triaging work with staff available.
How do you plan to handle violent crime prosecution?
The Office consistently strives to aggressively prosecute cases when violent crime impacts our community. Handling violent crime includes arguing for higher bail to keep dangerous offenders from reoffending and seeking prison sentences for the worst offenders. For violent juvenile violent offenders, we seek to certify juvenile offenders as adults to ensure consequences are commensurate with the offenses the juveniles commit. Handling violent crime also includes an element of prevention. First, it is our goal to consistently prosecute lower levels of crime and seek court-order services as part of the offenders’ sentences. Second, we work with County staff and community providers to make services available before serious violent crimes are committed by residents. Finally, prosecution rests heavily on the quality of law enforcement investigations. Thus, we work to maintain strong working relationships with law enforcement and provide training when possible to achieve successful prosecution in serious cases involving violent crime.
How do you plan to handle diversity in prosecution?
The Chisago County Attorney’s Office works to approach cases from a fair, objective perspective, holding offenders accountable and serving victims irrespective of race, creed, color, ethnic, or socio-economic backgrounds. The County Attorney’s Office, Courts, and probation have implemented evidence-based screening tools for detention and the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines for prison sentences. In each case, we will strive to hold the offender accountable for their actions, argue for higher bail when ongoing criminal conduct is a threat, argue for stiffer sentences when the conduct and the criminal history warrant such consequences; and argue to address the victims’ rights and safety.
Washington County Sheriff
Dan Starry
Age: 51
Prior occupational experience:
Sheriff Starry has 29 years with WCSO having held numerous assignments and every rank within the Office. Sheriff Starry serves as Chairman for North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area for Minnesota and Wisconsin, and member of the Minnesota Violent Crime Coordinating Council and Lakes Center for Youth and Families.
How will you maintain fiscal responsibility while adequately funding the department?
I will continue to maintain fiscal responsibility by working with my team, as we have done for the past six years, in looking at innovative and technological changes that can help streamline processes and improve service. We must be fiscally responsible and accountable to our citizens that we serve while making sure that the needs of the Office and communities are met.
How to you plan to adequately staff and retain deputies that the county would set forth given that staffing is/or could be problematic?
I am excited to continue to serve the citizens of Washington County as I have for the past 29 years. I will continue to develop and build on existing relationships to provide superior service. I will fully support the men and women who have dedicated their lives to public safety. We are an agency of choice for many, and we look forward continuing to build partnerships with our schools and community, so we remain a viable option for many who want to be part of our team at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Anoka County Commissioner, District 3
Cindy Hansen
Age: 65
Previous political/community experience:
9 Years Collaboration Experience
• Spring Lake Park Mayor
• Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council/Governance Committee
• Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Council
• Anoka County Fire Protection Council
Sunday school teacher & church/school volunteer
Award recipient for invaluable support to Beyond the Yellow Ribbon & the Military Order of the Purple Heart
Is public safety a concern in the county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Yes, public safety is a concern in Anoka County. Crime is up. Recently, a Blaine resident notified me that their vehicle was stolen right out of their driveway at noon.
I will use my positive relationships with law enforcement and fire to ensure they have the support they need to keep us safe and our community strong. I have nine years experience working with the Joint Law Enforcement Council and its Executive Committee. I worked with others year round to create the policies that members voted on. I worked successfully with Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View [fire department], a two county/three city fire joint powers agreement for nine years.
I did not destroy the prosperous 30-year Centennial Fire District joint powers agreement.
We deserve someone who will work with others to get things done. It is imperative that we replace our jail to aide law enforcement in their fight against crime.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning.
Setting policies and approving funding for election security and necessary tools required to keep data and practices safe is the role of a commissioner. Micromanaging administration, elections, or any other department is not.
Great policies are created when staff and elected officials work together. I have experience working closely with employees so they feel comfortable having candid conversations, knowing they can come forward with issues. We are fortunate to have professional, experienced, and dedicated employees. Open communication is invaluable.
The county handles countless records of both staff and citizens that are privacy sensitive. If this security is breached, it would come at a great expense to Anoka County. IT continues to be a department that has increasing responsibility protecting this data. As a former member of the Joint Law Enforcement Governance Committee, I have experience in researching and implementing IT products and the applications needed to keep us secure.
Jeff Reinert
Age: 62
Previous political/community experience:
Anoka County Commissioner – since February, 2020
Mayor of Lino Lakes – 5 terms
City Council in Lino Lakes – 3 terms
Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 566 – Current
Chair of Finance Committee, American Legion Post 566 – Current
Rotary Club and many other volunteering positions
Co-Founded Lino Lakes Yellow Ribbon Network
Is public safety a concern in the county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety should always be a concern, no matter where you live. It is the number one job of an elected official to make sure that the public safety efforts to protect residents and secure freedom of movement, commerce, and everyday quality of life for residents is guaranteed.
This year in Anoka County we will be electing a new Sheriff. Our current Sheriff James Stuart is retiring and has been a good Sheriff. He enforced laws and made sure residents in Anoka County were safe. Our next Sheriff needs to have the same attitude. We will also be electing a new County Attorney. Hopefully we end up with a new Sheriff that arrests those who break the law and a County Attorney that convicts.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning.
Counties in Minnesota are responsible for the security of elections, so as a County Commissioner, it is one of my responsibilities to make sure elections are free, fair, and secure.
Drop boxes were an issue last election. In Anoka County we will have one drop box this fall. It will be located inside the Government Center and available only during business hours, and it will be surveilled by cameras.
Our voting machines have a 256-bit encryption, the highest security available and the gold standard for electronic security.
Every election we perform an election audit. Every vote, no matter how or when the vote is collected, has a paper backup. At the end of every election, Anoka County selects several precincts to be audited matching the paper ballots to the electronic machine count making sure there are no discrepancies.
I would advise against trying to tamper with elections in Anoka County.
Anoka County Attorney
Brad Johnson
Age: 52
Prior occupational experience:
I have practiced law for 24 years with experience both as a civil trial lawyer and criminal prosecutor.
Gray Plant Mooty Law Firm, business trial lawyer 1998-2002.
Womble Carlyle Law Firm, business trial lawyer 2002-2007.
Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Prosecutor / Child Protection Attorney 2007-Present.
Coon Rapids Councilmember, 2015-Present.
What do you think is the role of a county attorney and how would you carry that out?
The County Attorney is the chief prosecutor for felony and juvenile crime, plus the top attorney representing the County Board and the county departments. In June, the retiring County Attorney finally admitted that his office has reached a “crisis point” and lost 12 employees within the past year. A change in leadership is necessary to carry out the role of the County Attorney well.
I have the deepest and most diverse experience in this race. I have prosecuted murders, sexual assaults, burglaries, robberies, gun crimes, child abuse, public corruption, and racketeering. I am the only candidate with meaningful experience representing clients in state and federal court. I am also the only candidate who has held public office as a two-term Coon Rapids Councilmember.
I have broad experience and a plan to set better priorities for the office and address the inability of the office to recruit and maintain talent.
How do you plan to handle violent crime prosecution?
I am the only candidate with an eight-year vision called Criminal Justice 2030 for how to improve our criminal justice system. I will improve relationships with police and end County Attorney’s Office policies that ignore and de-criminalize low-level drug offenses. I will focus more on car jackings, fleeing police, and the exploitation of the young and elderly, and change practices that have law clerks arguing bail resulting in repeat offenders being released without bail.
How do you plan to handle diversity in prosecution?
Justice means having a diverse bench of prosecutors and staff. Anoka County is more diverse than it was decades ago. Unfortunately, the County Attorney’s Office has not evolved to reflect that diversity. It is among the least diverse offices in the metro. I value perspectives of professionals of different backgrounds, life experiences, and talents. Diversity is a strength. A more diverse office will allow better outreach to underrepresented communities and will increase public safety and confidence in our criminal justice system.
By recruiting and retaining prosecutors with diverse backgrounds, the office will build confidence in the diverse communities where we work. Prosecutors are “ministers” of justice and must remain aware of inequities and biases in our criminal justice system. We will collaborate better with our criminal justice partners to assure that prosecutions are based on the facts and the law alone.
We do justice better when we all work together.
Wade Kish
Age: 52
Prior Occupational Experience:
I have been in public service as a violent crime prosecutor for nearly 23 years. I’ve worked in the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for 19 years, and am currently the Criminal Division Chief, where I supervise 16 other prosecutors. Together we handle the 2500+ felonies in Anoka County each year.
What do you think is the role of a County Attorney and how would you carry that out?
The role of the County Attorney is to provide exemplary public service, whether that means ensuring public safety through felony adult and delinquency prosecutions, economic viability for families via child support enforcement, safe environments for kids through child protection, or obtaining services for the mentally ill via the protective services unit, just to name some of the many functions performed by the office.
I would carry this out first by listening to concerns and issues presented by the public. I would hire, train (and retain) talented and hard-working attorneys and staff, who would be given the tools and support to accomplish their mission. Finally, I would continue to develop the relationships I’ve already built with other departments and agencies in Anoka County over the past 19 years. As the only candidate with both prior management experience and county-wide public service, I know all too well the importance of those relationships.
How do you plan to handle violent crime prosecution?
With 22 years of experience prosecuting violent crime, this is my specialty. It’s vital, perhaps now more than ever, to have a career prosecutor as the Anoka County Attorney. I have personally handled over 4,000 violent felonies, including dozens of homicides and hundreds of criminal sexual conduct cases, and tried nearly 100 felony jury trials. This is in addition to my role in supervising the prosecution of another 15,000 more felony cases. This degree of experience is critical, and it is experience only I have.
The first step in handling violent crime prosecution is to support the police. One way to do this is to continue the Intensive Enforcement protocol I recently created, mandating a zero-tolerance policy for assaults on police officers and fleeing/carjacking cases. Also, our already significant grant-funded work on auto theft and elder abuse cases would continue. We would also pursue an increased emphasis on Human Trafficking.
How do you plan to handle diversity in prosecution?
To maintain credibility in the justice system, we cannot turn a blind eye to diversity issues. It starts in our own backyard, with the recruitment and hiring of a qualified and more diverse staff. I have long been a part of a committee that is working on these issues, and that work would continue should I be elected.
Another consideration is implicit bias. It’s important to understand that even the most well-intentioned persons may have biases they are not aware of. Our office has previously participated in professional trainings to help identify and prevent any implicit biases. I would continue those efforts.
The biggest role a County Attorney can have, however, is the creation of an office culture that understands the necessity of being mindful to diversity issues. Justice should be blind, and we can acknowledge differences, yet still strive to hold defendants accountable in a fair and consistent manner.
Anoka County Sheriff
Paul Lenzmeier
Age: 44
Prior occupational experience:
I have worked with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for 25+ years. The last 12 years I have served in command leadership. I am currently the senior commander, the highest promotable rank. I am the division commander of the largest division and largest police services provider in Anoka County.
How will you maintain fiscal responsibility while adequately funding the department?
For the past 12 years I have worked with Sheriff’s Office divisional budgets. I have shown and continue to show fiscal responsibility, ensuring the divisions under my responsibility are under budget. I also ensure my staff have the necessary equipment to allow them to serve our community safely. The Sheriff’s Office budget is complex. We have six divisions with multiple funding sources. We work with eight different communities through contract law enforcement services. Our forensic lab is funded by Anoka County as well as two other counties. We receive numerous grants throughout the year from federal and state sources. Understanding these divisions and their specific needs is essential to ensuring we are properly funded. Through my experience working with these divisions, I will work with the County Board and our many other partners to fund our operations. We will ensure the Sheriff’s Office maintains funding to keep Anoka County safe.
How to you plan to adequately staff and retain deputies that the county would set forth given that staffing is/or could be problematic?
We will address wages. I will work with the county board to ensure our staff receive competitive wages. Anoka County is in the process of creating a new market-based classification system. Our current board has a consensus to be “at market.” This will allow us to be more competitive. Wages are just one piece of hiring and retaining staff. There are two other areas I am able to influence as Sheriff, those are atmosphere and reputation. I will work to ensure our Sheriff’s Office maintains a positive atmosphere. I will create a positive and caring environment for all staff. Our leadership team will cultivate this same atmosphere. I will build on the positive reputation we have in our community and our state. Through wages, reputation and atmosphere, I am confident we continue to hire and retain phenomenal people. People will find a career home here with our Sheriff’s Office.
Brad Wise
Age: 58
Prior occupational experience:
My first career was six years of hotel management where I learned the invaluable lesson that performing with excellence was the only acceptable option.
I subsequently pursued a law enforcement career, progressing from Patrol Officer, to Sergeant, to commander of the Detective Division and finally 11 years as Police Chief.
How will you maintain fiscal responsibility while adequately funding the department?
As Coon Rapids Police Chief, I proposed 11 years of law enforcement budgets to the City Council for approval. Each budget faced the pressure of providing the public safety my community demanded without creating an undue tax burden. This is experience that can’t be learned in a book.
As Coon Rapids is a fully developed suburb, new tax revenue comes from residents as a tax levy increase. My guidance for the three division commanders assembling their budget requests was to remember my mother, a Coon Rapids resident who lived off a small pension plus Social Security. She never minded paying taxes to support what we needed for the officers to perform with excellence. She simply trusted and expected we request things we did not really need. This mindset was part of my budgeting process there and will be my budgeting process as Sheriff.
How to you plan to adequately staff and retain deputies that the county would set forth given that staffing is/or could be problematic?
Replacing law enforcement staff who are leaving the profession is an unprecedented challenge in 2022. There used to be hundreds of applicants for each vacancy. This is no more. Competitive wages and benefits for deputies is an essential first step. The second essential step is to tirelessly support the narrative of law enforcement as a noble profession.
In addition, I will pursue a three-part plan like what I implemented as Coon Rapids Chief:
1. Create and maintain such a positive work culture that the deputies will recruit friends and acquaintances to come work for us.
2. I will personally and enthusiastically support the Police Explorer Program, which is a program designed to get young people ages 14-20 excited about serving their community in law enforcement.
3. The Reserve Deputy and Community Service Officer corps will be financially supported to achieve the education needed to become a full-time deputy.
