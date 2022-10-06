Pete Stauber
Occupation: did not answer, current US representative for District 8
Do you think our elections are secure and fair? Why?
One of the most sacred rights in America is the right to vote and the belief that our elections are secure and fair. We must ensure we trust the elections throughout our state. Election integrity matters. In Congress, I strongly opposed Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to federalize elections by voting against her government takeover of elections that would have allowed convicted felons to vote, weaken the security of our elections, and give taxpayer dollars to political campaigns. I also led the charge by signing an Amicus Brief to the U.S. Supreme Court calling to prohibit secretaries of state like Steve Simon from changing election laws without the consent of their state legislatures. State legislatures have a role to play and no office holder should be able to run around that fundamental role. We need to work together to ensure every legal vote counts, but nobody cheats.
How will you help rein in inflation and what is the root cause?
Washington is recklessly spending money we don’t have. Inflation is skyrocketing. Energy prices are through the roof. Working families and businesses are bearing the brunt of Biden’s broken promises. I support pro-growth policies that encourage job growth and promote the American spirit so working families can prosper. Single party control in Washington has led to reckless spending of trillions of taxpayer dollars leading to record high inflation and an increased cost of living that Minnesota families can’t afford. Rather than provide a blank check, Congress must provide checks and balances to Joe Biden’s failed economic and energy policies. Remember, we are currently fighting the worst inflation in 40 years and this year we saw record high gas prices. If we win the majority in Congress, we will hold Biden accountable, stop reckless spending, and promote domestic energy production creating more American jobs and making energy prices affordable once again.
Jen Schultz
Occupation: Professor of Economics at UMD; State Legislator
Previous political/community experience:
MN State Legislator representing Duluth 2015-present; Great Lakes Commissioner; Tax Expenditure Review Commission; serve on Human Services Finance (Chair), Ways & Means, Taxes, Health Finance & Redistricting Committees; Vice Chair Great Lakes Legislative Caucus; Co-Chair Health Innovations Task Force for NCSL; Long-Term Care Task Force for CSG
Do you think our elections are secure and fair? Why?
Freedom and democracy are under sustained attack at home and abroad. Extremists in the Republican party are attacking our most cherished freedoms: the right to vote and to free elections, the right of free speech, the right to read any book, the right to have control over our own bodies, and the right to access safe abortions and contraception.
My opponent Pete Stauber signed on to a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election, voted against the Voting Rights Acts, against the recent Election Reform Act securing & making it harder to overthrow our elections, against investigating the January 6 insurrection. He also voted against the Protecting the Right to Organize act, the Honoring our pact act –the largest Veteran’s healthcare bill in decades expanding VA healthcare who were exposed to burn pits and toxic substances during military service, and co-sponsored a national ban on abortion bill.
How will you help rein in inflation and what is the root cause?
As an economist I believe we must get aggressive about creating high-paying, long-term jobs. While we are currently experiencing a period of global inflation caused by the pandemic disrupting our supply chain, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, price gouging due to market concentration, and high employment, it has become clear that we have sent too many jobs overseas. For the sake of national security, we need to increase domestic production and manufacturing.
We also need to address tax fairness. Having the ultra-wealthy and corporations pay their fair share, will help Americans receive the services they expect, like Social Security, Medicare and excellent public schools.
I’ll prioritize getting things done and solving problems. As a state legislator, I delivered meaningful results; I’ve done this by negotiating with people from all parties. I’m running for Congress because I believe when we invest in people, we all do better.
