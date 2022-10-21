EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Welcome to CD8, FL
Forest Lake residents: Welcome to Congressional District 8! Did you know you are now the second largest city in CD8 behind Duluth? So, your votes in the November 8 elections are especially important.
Political ads and billboards won’t be enough to understand the differences between the candidates for US Representative in CD8. Pete Stauber, currently in office, says he’s “fighting for our way of life,” yet he voted no on so many bills aimed at protecting the health, safety, and pocketbooks of Minnesotans. He voted no to fixing Minnesota’s decaying roads and bridges (HR3684), no to reducing the cost of insulin (HR6833), no to protections for gas price gouging (HR7688), no to a bipartisan agreement to reduce gun violence, and no to increasing access to mental healthcare (HR7780). So many nos. He has, however, said yes to donations from corporations.
Jen Schultz, Mr. Stauber’s opponent, has spent the past eight years as a Minnesota State Representative working to increase access to affordable healthcare, reduce the cost of prescription drugs, and expand mental health funding. She has consistently voted in support of labor unions and backs a living wage for all. She said she won’t accept corporate PAC money, so she is accountable to the people of Minnesota, not CEOs.
Again, welcome to CD8, and thanks for taking the time to make informed voting choices. Digging beyond the ads/billboards makes it clear who really will protect our health and quality of life: vote Jen Schultz for US Representative in CD8.
Patricia Fettes, Wyoming
Proulx belongs on board
Todd Proulx belongs on the Forest Lake Area School Board. Raised in a similar town along the 35W corridor, Cloquet, Todd was taught to value community and education at the highest levels. So much that the legendary Cloquet hockey jersey logo was designed in the image of his father. When we play them, we see the Proulx family legacy reflected back on each jersey representing that community, but Todd Proulx is now on our side – he can be seen on our bench, with his camera, going above usual photographer duties, documenting the experience for our players, families, and community.
In 16 years coaching for FLAHS, I’ve worked with Todd in all seasons and all conditions: standing on the top rung of a ladder on an ice sheet so he could get the best possible angle of a 40 person roster; standing on that same ladder in the wet grass behind the old CLC in a windstorm to capture the early seasons of the lacrosse teams; making personal sacrifices to come to events at the last minute. He’s always the first to volunteer, to sponsor, or simply to consult on the best ways to put on all of these functions and opportunities for our FL kids and families.
When I learned Todd Proulx was running for school board, I was thrilled. I know Todd wants what’s best for our kids and community. He is a selfless man with a selfless vision. Please consider giving him your vote for School Board.
Jon Loo, Linwood
Christenson for board
I am writing in support of Jill Christenson who is running for a position on the Forest Lake Area School Board. I spent 33 years as a teacher and administrator within the Forest Lake Area School District, lastly as the Principal of Scandia Elementary IB World School. It was during my tenure at Scandia that I worked with Jill where she was one of our noon duty supervisors. Jill projected a positive and approachable demeanor when working with our students. She knew the value of getting to know each student as an individual and to listen and support them during that important part of their school day. Finally, I knew Jill as a parent of four students who came through Scandia. Jill appreciated how each of her children grew and developed throughout their career at Scandia.
It is because of Jill’s ability to see each student – including her own – as unique and special individuals that I wholeheartedly support Jill in her Forest Lake Area School Board campaign. Jill believes that each student in Forest Lake needs to know that they are supported from kindergarten through grade 12. Jill is levelheaded and takes the time to listen to all viewpoints before making her decision. Her commonsense approach to problem solving will serve the citizens of Forest Lake well! She is appreciative of what Forest Lake Area Schools has given to her own students and her goal is to continue to build a school district that encourages and challenges its students.
Julie Greiman, Chisago City
Sign violation says more about candidates
Upon reviewing the complaint against local school board candidates for placing campaign signs without a disclaimer, I must point out that those rules are in place for a reason. It is for the sake of transparency and for the benefit of the voters. When campaign signs are placed, according to state law, a disclaimer must be included that indicates who prepared and paid for the sign. With no disclaimer on the Bulmer, Christenson, Proulx signs, how would the public know if those signs were created and paid for by the candidates themselves or some third party or even a union? Campaign finance rules, like this one, create an equal playing field for all candidates. In my opinion, the real concern is that these three school board candidates did not take the time to learn and follow the rules. A copy of the campaign rules are handed out to every candidate when they file for office and is also available on the secretary of state’s website. If Bulmer, Christenson, and Proulx are not diligent enough to comply with campaign rules, I am left feeling concerned with their ability to comply with the state laws relating to education and ability to deal with the complexity of the school district’s budget. I want to see candidates elected that are fully capable of fulfilling their duties on the board because the students in our community deserve the best. Those children are our future!
Christine Hinckley, Wyoming
Rebelein, Jr. should know better
I read Forest Lake School Board candidate Curt Rebelein’s defense of displaying the Stars and Bars, the Flag of the Confederacy on his replica of the car from the Dukes of Hazards television series. I find it stunning that a school board candidate would minimize the racial connotations the Stars and Bars invokes.
The Stars and Bars represents a way of life that enslaved people into forced labor and ripped slave families apart.
While the Stars and Bars racial components are bad enough, also remember the sacrifices Minnesota’s military made fighting the Confederacy.
Minnesota’s entrance into the Civil War history was based on the belief that slavery was wrong and should be abolished. When President Lincoln asked for civil war volunteers, the 1st Minnesota Volunteer Infantry Regiment was among the first to volunteer. 1st Minnesota is remembered for their bravery at The Battle of Gettysburg. Outnumbered badly, 1st Minnesota held Cemetery Ridge. 1st Minnesota paid a staggering price in repelling the charge, only 47 survived. The 82% casualty rate is the largest loss by any surviving military unit in U.S. history during a single day’s engagement. Three soldiers received the Congressional Medal of Honor for their actions. When the war was over, Minnesota had the largest per capita casualty loss of any state in the Union.
Minnesota has a proud, but costly Civil War history. Displaying the Stars and Bars opens old wounds and dishonors Minnesota’s military sacrifice. School board candidates should know better.
Michael Lafave, Forest Lake
Hagglund, Ndirangu, Rebelein, Jr. understand parents
You have seen the headlines. Parents want to be involved with what is being taught to their children. Forest Lake Area School Board candidates Luke Hagglund, Laura Ndirangu, and Curt Rebelein, Jr. are parents that understand this. They are all well qualified to serve on the board. Hagglund has a background in corporate accounting, Ndirangu in nursing, and Rebelein in business, information technology, and security. They all demonstrate professionalism. They are talking about the issues that are important to us, like the fact that schools should be teaching the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic. That is why I am voting for Hagglund, Ndirangu and Rebelein. They stand for excellence in academics and they respect parent input. There are three seats open on the board. Vote LLC for school board!
Tim McKenzie, Forest Lake
Roberts and Erickson for FL council
Election time is upon us and this year is a very important election for our Forest Lake City Council. I have been a community member of Forest Lake for almost 50 years now and a business owner for 27 years in our great community of Forest Lake. I cannot think of a better two candidates for City Council than Blake Roberts & Leif Erickson.
I have personally known Blake for most of my life as we went to Forest Lake Elementary, Junior High & High School together and have recently gotten to know Leif as well. They both share the same vision that I have for this city – progressive improvement to the downtown area while remaining fiscally responsible, attracting new businesses and homeowners to our area, widening the tax base and making it easier for businesses to do business in our community. They both have given so many volunteer hours to our community through various events, committees and boards and have a true love for watching this city grow and flourish. Both are local business owners that have supported this community for many years.
Please join me on Nov. 8 this year and vote for Blake Roberts & Leif Erickson for Forest Lake City Council! It’s as good as it sounds!
Tom Carney, Forest Lake
Servant vs. “serve me” leadership
I have lived in Columbus since 2006 and watched Columbus became a city and grow in population, business, and government. Below are actions taken by the prior and current Columbus administrations. Please review them, then decide who is the best team to continue moving Columbus forward.
Things done to us by prior administration: Zoning definition amended, allowing for asphalt business to be developed in light industrial zone near homes; Special non-taxed business district created benefitting one business, increasing the tax liability for homeowners, decreasing tax revenue for the next eight years; Senior center maintenance and updates ignored; Large areas of unserved and underserved internet service, left up to individual residents to solve (Editor’s note: According to city administrator Elizabeth Mursko, conversations about expanding broadband internet began in 2014; The council approved $70,000 from the federal CARES Act in 2020 for broadband expansion); Business and residential development based on helping friends sell their property.
What was done for us by current administration: Reversed zoning amendment that allowed an asphalt plant. Transitional zones added between residential/commercial and industrial zones; Denied additional TIF requests, yet several new businesses developed and at least $500,000 of additional tax revenue is forecasted for the city in 2023; Senior Center upgrades, maintenance and expanded use allowed, following council-initiated release of HUD restrictions. Grants for Senior Coordinator sought; federal funding used to add internet service and additional infrastructure funding is being sought; Business and residential development based on sound economic development plans.
Ask, would I rather have an administration that does stuff to me, or does stuff for me? Is it “serve me” leadership or “servant” leadership? Integrity Matters!
Tim Melchior, Columbus
Bulmer, Christenson, and Proulx
I would like to give my full support to Bulmer, Christenson and Proulx for school board. Over the last 10 years our schools have gone through an incredible transformation. Parents, district staff, community and students have worked together to move this district forward in both academics and our facilities. I couldn’t be prouder than when driving past the new High School science wing or seeing the seniors walking across the stage during the academic awards. We’ve come a long way thanks to people in the community that are 100% committed to keeping our schools great. Bulmer, Christenson and Proulx are perfect examples of people that want what’s best for our students and have put in the time to make it happen. Over and over, I have seen these three using their time and energy serving our schools and students. Their talents, energy, and passion are a perfect fit for school board. Let’s keep our schools moving forward with votes for Bulmer, Christenson and Proulx for school board.
Rob Rapheal, Scandia. Rapheal is a current school board member and is not up for election this year.
