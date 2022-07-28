Senate District 33, DFL
Name: Nancy McLean
Age: 60
Family: I have two grown children.
Occupation: Marriage and Family Therapist
Education: M.S. Clinical Psychology
Post Masters Certification in Marriage and Family Therapy
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: My experience serving this community is wide and varied. I have served as the Chairperson of the St. Croix Valley Alliance. The Alliance was a multi-issue, grassroots organization that worked on healthcare reform, environmental issues, and other issues that impact our community. I work with Healthcare For All Minnesota (HCAMN) and other organizations advocating to bring a fiscally responsible plan for access to affordable healthcare for all Minnesotans. I also currently serve on the steering committee of St. Croix Valley Indivisible. Other community work includes volunteering in a women’s shelter, helping the homeless, and pro bono mental health therapy work.
Why should people vote for you?
I’m running to put the people of this district over the politics and status quo we currently see in the Minnesota State Senate. Minnesotans deserve responsive legislators who will work to meet the needs of their constituents. I’m ready to address our most pressing issues like growing the economy in ways that work for all Minnesotans, strengthening our schools to ensure our children receive a world-class education and protecting our environment. I’m not interested in being a career politician but in bringing real change that helps my district.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I have lived in this community for over thirty years and have gotten to know the people of this district well. I understand and share their struggles and their needs. As a community builder, I’ve worked to advocate at the legislature for those needs. My experience as a therapist, small business owner, corporate professional, and even as a single mom, has given me a broad and nuanced perspective on how to navigate the challenges we face. I’m ready to stand up to the status quo and, as a skilled negotiator, will work across the aisle to achieve results for the people of my district.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent may not?
As someone who is not a career politician, I will bring a fresh perspective to the Senate. I bring integrity and a broad skill set that allows me to listen to the needs of my community and translate those needs into workable solutions. My background as a small business owner, therapist, and corporate professional has allowed me to utilize my negotiating and leadership skills to achieve outcomes that benefit my clients. When elected, I will bring those same leadership skills to achieve real solutions at the Minnesota State Senate.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
Minnesotans are feeling the pinch of the current economy. With a $9 billion dollar surplus, we had an opportunity to help Minnesotans. Instead, the Senate Majority chose not to pass the bills that would have brought some relief to families across our state. We need an economy that works for all of us, not just corporations and the wealthy. We must enact responsible tax relief for families, seniors, and small businesses while protecting the state’s economic stability. We also need to lower the cost of goods and services like healthcare and childcare. These expenses overwhelm many families and small businesses. Creating more affordable childcare supports working families and allows them to participate in our economy. When everyone can participate, our state thrives. We need legislators who are willing to address the needs of Minnesotans and work to strengthen our state’s prosperity by building an economy that works for all of us.
*The Forest Lake Times reached out to opponent Brian Baber multiple times, but received no response by deadline.
Senate District 31, GOP
Name: Cal Bahr
Family: Widowed with 4 children and 3 grandchildren
Occupation: Truck Driver
Education: 2 years of college
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Rum River Watershed 2013-2016, MN House of Representatives 2016 - current
Why should people vote for you? I have the experience and understanding of how to remove the onerous parts of government to restore freedom to the citizenry.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general: see above
What do you bring to the table that your opponent may not:
Understanding of how the process works and more importantly, does not work.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
The party may say tax cuts, election integrity, supporting law enforcement. I believe all of those are part of my one issue - restoring self governance.
*The Forest Lake Times reached out to opponent Maribella McDermid multiple times, but received no response by deadline.
House District 33B, GOP
Name: Mark Bishofsky
Age: 51
Family: Wife, and three boys; 7-year-old twins and a 10-year-old boy
Occupation: Respiratory Therapist, 23 years experience
Education: Associates Degree
Previous elected, appointed, or volunteer positions: No previous office held. Founder of Stop the Mandate MN, a grassroots organization that fought against unconstitutional lockdowns and mandates.
Why should people vote for you?
People should vote for me because they can count on honesty and transparency. I am a proven leader in the grassroots movement of the conservative base in MN. I led an organization (Stop the Mandate MN) that held multiple rallies all over the state as well as one of the largest marches in recent years fighting against lockdowns and mandates. I have support from every corner of this district as well as the state. I have the ability to raise the funds necessary to beat the democrats in November and a long list of motivated volunteer supporters. I was a leader in the grassroots conservative movement as well as a leader in my professional endeavors as a healthcare worker. I’m well known in the community as a compassionate, hard-working servant.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general?
I am the best candidate for the general election because I have proven I will be a voice for the people rather than a tool for party leadership. The delegates chose me with 82% of the convention votes because I have proven I will work harder and be more honest than any candidate. The base of the conservative party is tired of politics as usual and they know I will always be their voice. I am a proven leader. I am the best candidate because people know that I will fight harder than anyone against the failed policies of Tim Walz.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent may not?
I bring honesty to the table. I have put my money where my mouth is and have been honest every step of the way. I will be a voice for the conservatives in our district.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
One issue, though there are many, that is important to the republican party and to everyone in the state of MN is to combat inflation. We must lower taxes so that people can have more money in their pockets to support their families in these difficult times. I would advocate to give back every single penny of the state surplus to taxpayers. I also support abolishing the taxation of social security benefits. I support lowering taxes across the board.
Name: Tina Riehle
Age: 52
Family: Married 33 years to husband Mark, 6 children, 8 grand-children
Education: White Bear Lake Area High School. Certificates in Child Development, Anoka County 1990 – 2012
Occupation: Active and performance wear company owner, former childcare/preschool owner.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Stillwater Area School Board, elected 2018-current
• Legislative Committee - 2019, 2021, 2022
• Personnel Committee - 2019 (chaired 2020)
• Negotiations Committee - 2019-21
• Finance and Operations Committee Chair - 2020
• COVID Data Advisory - 2020-2021
• SEE Representative - 2019-2021
• MSHSL Representative 2022
• Community Scholarship Committee 2021-2022
• Treasurer, Board of Directors 2020
• 2022 Minnesota Parents Alliance Steering Committee
Volunteer for Veterans Housing
Stillwater School District School Volunteer
VAA T- Ball, Baseball Coach
St. Genevieve’s Education Committee
Vice-President Chevals Booster Club
Worked to implement Junior Chevals MS Program - 2018
Organized and participated in Histio Heroes Research Fund for childhood cancer - 2012
Why should people vote for you?
I’ve loved serving the communities of this district on the Stillwater School Board. I fought for transparency and the rights of parents to have a voice in their student’s education and being a good steward of the tax dollars that go to our schools. In the legislature, I’ll work to address the rise in crime that has spread to our suburbs, and take my priorities from my service on the school board to Saint Paul. We need to give the massive surplus back to the taxpayers, and to get politics out of our classroom so our kids can focus on getting a great education focused on strong reading, writing, science, and math skills.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general?
I am the candidate who can win in November. I’ve been standing strong against the DFL teachers union machine, and I have the experience and knowledge to go toe to toe with the candidate they put forward. The Republican Party must put the best candidate forward that can win in November. I have the proven ability to draw from the middle. My conservative values are not controversial, they are common sense!
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
Republicans are ready to roll up our sleeves and pass the largest tax cut in state history to help families struggling with inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, nationally, grocery costs are up 12%, the largest annual increase since about 1980. Gas prices are up about 60% from a year ago. Electricity rates jumped nearly 14%, the highest yearly increase since 2006. Shelter costs are up 5.6%, the largest 12-month increase since 1991. Minnesotans can’t afford this way of living.
Anoka County Commissioner, District 3
Name: Cindy Hansen
Age: 65
Family: Married 34 years, Husband/Doug, Daughter/Emily (28)
Occupation: Employed 22 years/Mounds View Independent School District #621
Education: BA Degree - double major in Business Administration and Art from Concordia College, Moorhead. Continuing Education classes Anoka Ramsey Community College.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
• Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council (JLEC) – 9 years
• JLEC Governance Committee – 3 years
• SBM (A Three City/Two County) Fire Department Council – 9 years
• Anoka County Fire Protection Council – 6 years
• Mayor of Spring Lake Park – 9 years
• Award Recipient for invaluable support to the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon & the Military Order of the Purple Heart
• Sunday School/Vacation Bible School teacher, Church Chorus member, Church kitchen volunteer
• Award winning elementary school volunteer.
Why should people vote for you?
I have 9 years experience working with people as a public servant. I am not a career politician. I have no hidden agenda. This is a nonpartisan position, and believing that all constituents should be represented, I have made no promises to any party. I have 9 years experience working with Police/Fire at city/county levels, listening to their concerns, working together.
I gave voice to SBM constituents: being fiscally conservative, not sacrificing Fire services. Now, Anoka County is in desperate need of a Jail for Public Safety. Vote Cindy Hansen, so your voice will be heard on this decision.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
Being an elected official in Anoka County for 9 years has given me irreplaceable experience in negotiating, balancing budgets, prioritizing, thinking outside of the box, and most importantly listening to people and giving people a voice. I am not a member of the “good old boys club” but work as a team with State, County, and local entities.
I am the only candidate who has worked successfully with a 2 county, 3 city joint powers agreement for 9 years. I am not afraid to admit mistakes or ask others for assistance. This will be crucial for lucrative business development.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
As mayor, I kept taxes below the inflation rate with a 5.7% overall decrease and never increased my salary. Through cooperation with multiple government agencies: restored parks, trails, and roads; increased businesses; and improved services. I brought over $55 million in redevelopment to Anoka County. My fiscally responsible approach to growth created jobs while maintaining strong commitments to public safety.
Being Commissioner would be my top priority. No other employment/commitments/obligations would interfere with giving you my undivided attention. I’ve spent thousands of hours door-knocking, listening to your concerns. But in order for you to be heard, I need your vote.
Name: Jeff Reinert
Age: 61
Family: Married 33 years with three awesome daughters and have lived in my district for over 40 years.
Occupation: Anoka County Commissioner, District 6 representing Centerville, Circle Pines, Columbus, Lexington, Linwood, Lino Lakes and eastern Blaine.
I am also Co-Founder of MNPHARM, manufacturer of human proteins. Business owner for 35 years.
Education: Centennial High School
Mankato State University
University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Anoka County Commissioner – 2 terms
Mayor of Lino Lakes – 5 terms
City Council in Lino Lakes – 3 terms
Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 566 – Current
Rotary Club and many other volunteering positions
Why should people vote for you?
Because I truly care about what happens in my district, I care how actions taken by Anoka County affects our residents.
Since I have been on the county board for the last two years, Anoka County has delivered a zero increase in tax dollars levied. The Certified Levy for 2020, 2021, and 2022 were the same at $141,927,676. Since government usually grows by 4% to 6% a year, we consider our flat budget a tax reduction especially if you figure in today’s inflation rate.
I have lived in my district for over 40 years and represented my area in elected office for over 22 years. I think people continue to support me because I am very much the same as the people I represent. As such, I am tuned into what they want and don’t want, but I am also very responsive to issues that need immediate attention.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
Since I’ve been on the county board, I have gained the respect and support of my fellow commissioners. Scott Schulte who is our county board chair has endorsed my re-election and stated, “I like working with Jeff, and he always brings new ideas to our meetings”.
When serving on a county board, no one gets anything done by themselves. It must be a team effort, and that is the way I have worked with other elected officials for the last 22 years. It talks all of us to get things done, and to get it done right.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
I have been in business for over 35 years and served in elected positions for the last 22 years. My business style of serving in office makes sure we drill down in our committee meetings to deliver services in the most efficient way.
Not everyone that runs for public office has the diverse experience I have, with a track record that people continue to support. I believe my commonsense approach to government and desire to work with others, allows me to contribute at our meetings, work with the rest of our board, resulting in good decisions for our residents.
Kevin Ryan declined to participate in The Forest Lake Times voter guide.
Anoka County Sheriff
Name: Thomas Gagnon
Age: 42
Family: Wife Kyleen, children Regean (10), Bradley (7), Emily (7)
Occupation: Police Officer
Education: Two-year degree from Anoka Ramsey Community College; Four-year degree from Saint Cloud State University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Deacon at Grace Baptist Church, Member of Fellowship of Christian Police Officers
Why should people vote for you? I will uphold the Constitution of the United States and Minnesota. I will be proactive in policing against crime. I will serve all community members with integrity, compassion, and competence. I will provide accountability through high professional standards and empower employees to excel in their honorable duties by placing trust and dedicated public service at the forefront of safeguarding the public. We will positively impact the quality of life within the community while respecting the ever-changing diversity of the people we serve.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
When people call 911, I am still the guy who shows up to help. I understand how policing in our modern world works. I believe in bottom-up servitude leadership placing others’ needs before my own. I want to return to common sense law enforcement principles and have deputies be more involved with their communities, creating ownership and partnership with those we serve.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
Showing employees that they are valued and respected. I will listen to people doing the job and value their input on decision-making. Mentorship mentality to help educate and train the future generation of law enforcement professionals. Willingness to be engaged with the community and listen to their concerns.
Name: Paul Lenzmeier
Age: 44
Family: I am married for 24 years to my high school sweetheart, Danielle; Three adult children, Ryan (22), Emily (21) and Joshua (18). My father was a police officer in the City of Fridley and my mom was an elementary school teacher at Crooked Lake Elementary. I have 2 sisters who live with their families in Anoka County.
Occupation: I have worked with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years. I am currently the senior commander of the largest division of the Sheriff’s Office, the Patrol Division.
Education: Master of Arts in Police Leadership from the University of St. Thomas; Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Metropolitan State University; Associate in Arts in Law Enforcement from North Hennepin Community College.
I hold a certificate from Northwestern University Center for Public Safety for completing the School of Police Staff and Command #358. I also have a certificate from the National Command and Staff College for completing Command Staff and Leadership. Both of these certificates were from a 10-week graduate level coursework.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I am currently an executive board member for the Anoka County nonprofit Hope 4 Youth. I also serve as the Vice Chair of the Anoka County Emergency Medical Services advisory board.
Why should people vote for you?
I have worked with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office since I was 18 years old. I have risen through the ranks of the office from Community Service Officer to my current rank of Commander. Commander is the highest promotable rank with the Office. I am a life-long resident of Anoka County and have a passion for serving our community. I have the education, experience and servant leadership mindset that is required to serve as Sheriff. I understand the role of the Sheriff is not about me, but about our community and the people I serve. I will fight to protect the rights of every member of our community. I am an honest, trusted and experienced leader who will continue to maintain law and order in Anoka County. We will have a safe community to live and visit.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
My experience, education and passion for Anoka County sets me apart. I have a firm grasp of the complexities of our office. I also have a full understanding of the services we provide as well as the phenomenal staff who provides them. I have served in command level leadership for the past 11 years. I am the commander of the largest division, the patrol division. I am responsible for law enforcement contract services to 8 of the 21 communities in Anoka County, which have a combined population of 80,000. I am well prepared to lead the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
My experience sets me apart from my opponents. My experience with the Sheriff’s Office as well as recent experience with restoring and maintaining law and order. I was present leading personnel during the riots in Minneapolis, and the disorder in Brooklyn Center. I was both on the ground and leading from the command posts during both events. I clearly understand what it takes to restore order but more importantly, I understand the importance of maintaining it. Our Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead in maintaining and restoring law and order. I will lead the fight to protect our community.
Name: Brad Wise
Age: 58
Family: Wife Kristin, children Connor (20) and Haili (18).
Occupation: former Police Chief for Coon Rapids (retired June 30, 2022)
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Augsburg University - History; Master of Arts, University of St. Thomas, Leadership.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: No elected experience. Appointed Coon Rapids Police Chief in (2011-2022). Appointed Emergency Management Director for Coon Rapids (2011-2022) ; Governance Committee Chair for Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council; past Chair Anoka County Chief Law Enforcement Officers; past Chair Anoka County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Board; Board, Minnesota High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area; Board, Local Government Information Systems (GIS); Member, Twin City Security Partnership; Member, Joint Terrorism Task Force; past Board, Salvation Army; Member, Rotary International; Volunteer reserve police officer (1993); Leadership mentor for St. Thomas University; youth baseball coach; youth hockey board member.
Why should people vote for you?
Leadership experience. For the last 27 years I have been honored to serve the citizens of Coon Rapids (my hometown) working for their police department. I began as a patrol officer, was promoted to detective, patrol sergeant, community policing sergeant, investigative captain and finally, in 2011, appointed Police Chief. While law enforcement has always been a challenging profession, the last few years have been exceptionally difficult due to the urban turmoil that has spilled onto our county. That turmoil has caused crime to spike in big cities and some suburbs, has damaged the morale of law enforcement everywhere, and has made recruiting new officers incredibly difficult. Unlike elsewhere, Coon Rapids experienced a 50% reduction in serious crime over the last 11 years; the morale of officers is still high; and our department became a destination agency for the under-appreciated working elsewhere. These results will be my goals as Sheriff.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
In my time as Chief, Coon Rapids citizens and their City Council demanded I deliver results without wasting taxpayer money. That was a high-pressure position I thrived in. Crime went down while morale went up, and never once did I ask the Council for an expensive gadget that was not mission critical. My mother still lived in Coon Rapids and was on a fixed income. Thoughts of her financial status drove my expectations when preparing a budget. While she would never hesitate to pay for the emergency equipment officers needed, she deserved me using a very sharp budgetary pencil.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
As a recently departed Anoka County police chief, I understand intimately what the chiefs of the police departments in our county want and need from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Those chiefs are carrying out differing visions for public safety that is unique to their cities and citizens. I count every one of those ten chiefs as peers and friends, and I highly respect the way each of them approaches their missions for service. I will stand ready at the Sheriff’s office to fully support their priorities for keeping their cities safe.
