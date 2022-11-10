Wyoming Firefighters search for hot spots after a fire burned roughly 10 acres of woodland near the Carlos Avery Wildilfe Sanctuary on Wednesday, Nov. 2. No structures were burned, nor was anyone injured.
Dry and windy conditions fueled a woodland fire that burned roughly 10 acres near Carlos Avery Wildlife Sanctuary last Wednesday, Nov. 2. Crews were called to the blaze on 167th Ave NE in Columbus at 3:05 p.m., and battled the fire for nearly five hours to get it under control. While the fire was mostly knocked down by the overnight hours, the fire picked up again on Thursday morning, but was brought under control shortly after. Crews continued to cut down trees, and the area was kept under watch by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Forestry Division through Monday.
The cause of the fire has been concluded, but is not being released at this time.
At least a dozen area fire departments helped battle the blaze and keep it under control, including the Wyoming, Linwood, and Forest Lake fire departments; Forest Lake shared incident command with the Forestry Division on the fire.
Area fire departments have seen an increase in calls for grass and woodland fires due to the drought conditions and high winds. Scandia Fire Chief Mike Hinz said he’s had at least five calls in the past roughly two weeks due to the extreme dry conditions, which he said “is pretty high for this time of year.”
“Normally, we’d see this volume in the spring when it’s dry, but this year we’re getting the fall dryness and restrictions. People need to pay attention to the DNR’s burning restrictions,” he said.
The Scandia Fire Department also responded to a call for a fire at a residence on the west side of Big Marine Lake on Thursday, Nov. 3 just after 8 a.m. There was no one in the home, which was being remodeled at the time of the fire. It sustained significant damage.
The call came in when Scandia’s fire department had fewer available firefighters, and they had to rely on the mutual aid from surrounding communities to assist in the fire.
“We rely on our neighbors, all the departments that were there,” Hinz said. “Nowadays with staffing issues and the time of day, it makes it hard to get a full crew during the day.”
Forest Lake firefighters helped respond to the blaze in Scandia, and in turn, asked the Wyoming Fire Department to assist in the response to the fire near Carlos Avery, which had just picked up again.
Wyoming firefighters also had a busy Friday morning, with both fire chiefs responding to the scene of an accident with a vehicle on fire. Wyoming deputy fire chief Nate Ennis responded to a call that came in at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 for a car on fire after an accident. Ennis, who has a take-home fire vehicle, responded to the call directly from the home. Ennis saw that the driver in the vehicle on fire was trying to escape through the window, and grabbed the fire extinguisher from the vehicle to knock down some of the flames.
“It was going pretty good,” said Wyoming fire chief Jesse Milligan.
Ennis and a Wyoming police officer who had just responded to the scene were then able to help get the driver to safety.
It is unknown at this time what injuries the driver suffered.
“If he wouldn’t have gotten there when he did, and the person wouldn’t have gotten out as far as he could, it could’ve had a very different outcome,” Milligan said.
