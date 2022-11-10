Carlos Avery.jpg

Wyoming Firefighters search for hot spots after a fire burned roughly 10 acres of woodland near the Carlos Avery Wildilfe Sanctuary on Wednesday, Nov. 2. No structures were burned, nor was anyone injured.

Area fire departments battle other blazes

Dry and windy conditions fueled a woodland fire that burned roughly 10 acres near Carlos Avery Wildlife Sanctuary last Wednesday, Nov. 2. Crews were called to the blaze on 167th Ave NE in Columbus at 3:05 p.m., and battled the fire for nearly five hours to get it under control. While the fire was mostly knocked down by the overnight hours, the fire picked up again on Thursday morning, but was brought under control shortly after. Crews continued to cut down trees, and the area was kept under watch by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Forestry Division through Monday.

