Submissions sought for next show

“2020 - Hindsight is always 2020,” an art show at the Hallberg Center for the Arts, opened on June 17 and will run through July 17. The show features artistic impressions of a turbulent year of racial tensions, a pandemic and politics.

The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community is seeking submissions for its sixth annual In. Art Show and Competition at the Hallberg Center for the Arts. $3,800 total in awards will be given to various winners of the competition, with the top three awards receiving $500 each. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 1 at midnight. More information on submitting art for the show and competition can be found at judgify.me/inartshow2021.

Recommended for you

Load comments