Washington County to release study at open house
Washington County residents are invited to review planned thoroughfares through the southern part of the county at an open house starting Thursday, June 25, at 4 p.m.
On that day residents can review the Southwest Washington County Arterial Study, a proposed roadway through southern Washington County.
The open house will be available on-line at co.washington.mn.us by searching SW Arterial Study, or by going to co.washington.mn.us/SWPublicInvlovement.
An in-person open house will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. that day in Rooms 149 and 150 of the Washington County Service Center, which is located at 13000 Ravine Parkway S. in Cottage Grove. There will be no formal presentation at the open house, and visitors may arrive and visit at any time.
Washington County has perceived the need for a roadway connection from County Highway 19 (Keats Avenue South/Innovation Road) at Highway 61 to Lower Grey Cloud Island. The county’s goal for the study is to establish an alignment for an east-west arterial roadway that meets the changing land use and transportation needs of current and future residents and businesses, as well as the traveling public.
The planning team, which includes the City of Cottage Grove, the City of St. Paul Park, and Grey Cloud Island Township, as well as Washington County, has developed and analyzed several potential roadway alignments, which will be presented at the open house.
For more information, residents are welcome to contact project manager Kevin Peterson at 651-430-4330 or Kevin.Peterson@co.washington.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.