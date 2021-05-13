FLAHS announces plans for new online option, Ranger Online
The Forest Lake Area School Board approved Hayley Lang as the new principal of the Forest Lake Area Middle School during its meeting on May 6. Lang will take over as the principal of the middle school on July 1. She is taking over for J.P. Jacobson, who will become the district’s new director of teaching and learning, taking over for Diane Giorgi.
Lang was chosen for the position and introduced herself to the board after approval. Lang earned her bachelor’s degree in social studies education from St. Cloud State University, her master’s degree in education from Hamline University, and her administrative specialist degree from Minnesota State University in Mankato.
Currently, Lang serves as an assistant principal for Forest Lake Area High School.
“I feel very thrilled and honored,” Lang said. “I was first hired by Dr. Massey in 2015 as a dean of students at the high school, and my time here has been more than I ever would have imagined.”
Board member Gail Theisen said, “It’s just serendipitous that you are here, and you’ve been promoted to this position.”
Ranger Online
Forest Lake Area High School Principal Jim Caldwell presented the district’s new online option for high school students named Ranger Online. Ranger Online will be an extension of high school learning as it offers students the ability to take certain classes in an online format.
Ranger Online was initially presented to the school board in March of 2020, before the pandemic. The district went through the state’s application process for an online school and was approved. Now Ranger Online courses can begin being offered as early as July 1.
Ranger Online will allow students to take courses that are instructed entirely through the internet. Students would then have access to the content and instruction. According to Caldwell, the course would be almost like an independent course, but with supports for students in place.
Ranger Online, different than credit recovery programs, would be a part of the high school and match courses currently offered within the school.
The district has been gauging students’, families’, and teachers’ interests for the online school, and they will begin finalizing plans for class schedules soon.
Superintendent’s report
Massey made it clear that while COVID-19 restrictions are easing, students will need to continue to follow the district’s mitigation efforts.
While children ages 12-15 were recently approved for some vaccinations, the Stay Safe Program will still be enforced until the end of the school year. However, as the weather allows, certain outdoor events will be allowed to be maskless, including classes that venture outside and sporting events.
However, the district will now plan an indoor graduation ceremony as a backup if an outdoor event is not possible due to weather. Caldwell is working on putting the plans together for both variations of the event.
The district is also planning for a typical school year next year.
Massey also encouraged families and students to do their research about the vaccine and encouraged people to receive it to help with the reopening process.
