The Minneapolis Television Network, a free speech platform founded in 1984 which provides residents with the equipment, training, and technology to publish their own content, announced a veterans issues video podcast series that will debut on MTN Channel 16 in addition to podcast apps. The podcast, “Veteran’s Victories,” is an open platform for veterans to discuss any issues that concern them, from healthcare, employment, housing, reintegration, or any of dozens of other topics. The podcast video will be available online on websites Vimeo and YouTube, and audio-only versions will be distributed on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. The first episode is expected to go live by the end of the year.
“Veterans defend core national values including free speech, which is the very heart of MTN’s mission,” Valerie Lockhart, MTN’s Executive Director, said in a press release “...and this holiday season, we want to show our appreciation for our community’s veterans and their families.”
Veterans interested in participating by discussing an issue or telling a story are invited to contact Chris at MTN at 612-331-8575 to schedule a time to be a guest on the show.
“Veteran’s Victories” is MTN’s first venture into producing video podcasts for national distribution.
