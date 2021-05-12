Boys & girls golf move to Section 5
When the Minnesota State High School League announced its new classification and section assignments for the 2021-22 season, many of Forest Lake’s sports were not affected. That is because many Forest Lake teams remain in the same class and section based on the school’s current enrollment figures.
The MSHSL determines competitive section placements based on enrollment and geography. The board of directors reviews and approves classifications and competitive section placements for postseason play in MSHSL-sponsored sports and fine arts activities every two years.
The enrollment number the school system used for the 2020-21 year and the year previous was 1,828 and ranked 23rd in school size in Minnesota. While Forest Lake’s enrollment number used for the coming season’s calculations rose slightly to 1,849, the Rangers dropped to 26th in school size around the state.
As a result, Forest Lake find its teams competing in the largest possible classification in every sport the school offers.
The biggest change was a new section for boys and girls golf, which remains 3A but move from Section 7 to Section 5. Those two teams are the only ones from Forest Lake who are not in Section 7 if it were offered; football, dance, Alpine and Nordic skiing, and clay targets do not have a Section 7 available.
For the boys team in particular, the move to Section 5 will provide a challenge.
“Maple Grove and Spring Lake Park as about as good as it gets in the state, and they’re both in this section,” Forest Lake boys golf coach Matt Schugel said. “There’s no question we’re moving to a tougher section.”
Forest Lake girls coach Andrea Brischke said the level of competition for her team will not change dramatically when it moves from Section 7 to Section 5, but other factors will take effect.
“Section 7 competes at Grand National in Hinckley, and that fits us and our style,” she said. “Section 5 competes at Bunker Hills, which presents a different set of challenges. But since the state meet also is played there, it would be a familiar course for anyone who advances out of a Section 5.”
While several sports did not change section assignments, the schools within that sport’s section did change – making the section tougher. A perfect example of that is the Forest Lake gymnastics team, which competes in Class 2A Section 7; that section lost St. Francis and added Elk River, a state qualifying team this past year.
“Adding Elk River to our section means four of the top 10 schools – and two of the top five – in terms of top teams scores this past season will compete in Section 7 next year,” Forest Lake gymnastics coach Lindsey Pierron said.
Pierron explained that having another highly regarded school in the section will affect how her team prepares for the season ahead.
“With the higher level of competition, we will have to rethink our preparation,” she said. “We might work on bigger skills to punch up the routines, for example. We will talk about it, but we will still worry about our own performances first.”
Another example of a change within the section is in girls and boys basketball. Both compete in Class 4A Section 7, which will add Centennial next season; for the girls, that is big news, since Centennial was a state qualifier along with the Rangers this past year.
“They’re a quality program with a rich tradition in girls basketball,” Forest Lake girls basketball coach Jen Wagner said of Centennial. “Geographically it makes sense to have them in our section. They will definitely elevate the competitiveness of our section based on their success.”
One benefit Wagner sees to adding Centennial is that it will make Section 7 stronger in the eyes of coaches when it comes time to seed teams at the state tournament.
“Our section probably doesn’t get the respect some other sections get in terms of seedings at the state tournament,” she explained. “Bringing Centennial will make it a more difficult section, but I think it will elevate the respect the section gets from other coaches around the state.”
The MSHSL added a classification level for volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, and boys and girls track. But that did not affect Forest Lake, which remains in the largest classification for all of those sports (Class 4A for volleyball and Class 3A for the other sports).
Forest Lake’s teams in those sports were not affected by the move up, though, because all of them remain in Section 7 and basically compete against the same set of schools they have faced at the lower classification.
