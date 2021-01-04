When it comes to TV shows, I try to find the ones that are lighthearted, can make me laugh, tear up occasionally, and have great characters and writing for those characters.
With those standards, “New Girl” may be one of the best TV shows I have seen in the last decade. Recently, I binged the entire series over the course of two months, and I don’t think that I have enjoyed a TV show like that one since my first watch-through of “Parks and Rec,” another amazing show.
“New Girl” explores what happens when three guys with very different personalities live with a girl.
Zooey Deschanel plays Jess, a teacher who finds out that her long-term boyfriend is cheating on her in the first episode of the show. Because of this, she responds to an ad about an open room with three other roommates and the show depicts the relationships they make from there.
“New Girl” does a fantastic job of developing its characters throughout the seven seasons. The little things that make each character unique and funny gets better and better as the show progresses.
Nick Miller, who is played by Jake Johnson, is a law school dropout bartender and the love interest of Jess. Throughout the show, they both have a number of different partners and one of my favorite parts of the show is to see the two interact with the others’ love interests.
Early on in the show Jess starts dating the father of one of her students and the twist is that he is rich and Jess does not know until she is invited to his house for a party. Nick goes with Jess as moral support.
While Jess is confronting the father about interfering in his daughter’s learning, Nick is putting on the father’s clothes and sitting in his study so that he can feel what it’s like to be him. One could argue that Nick falls more in love with him than Jess, and it is hilarious to watch.
While Nick and Jess are arguably the main two characters of the show, the other roommates — Winston, Schmidt and Coach — are just as enjoyable and sometimes the better characters in the show.
Schmidt is the classic lady’s man whose personality is too big for his roommates, resulting in him putting a dollar into the “D-bag Jar” every time he says something like “I can’t find my driving moccasins.”
Meanwhile, Winston and Coach are finding their own way in life, and Coach spends time not on screen as the actor who plays him leaves and then comes back and then leaves again.
The interactions that they all have with one another make the show fantastic, and getting to see them go through the experiences of life as four roommates in their late 20s, still growing up, makes me want to move to Los Angeles and buy a loft with three of my closest friends.
Right now the show is on Netflix and worth a binge if you are looking for something new to watch and want to escape the serious world we live in for some good laughs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.