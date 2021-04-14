When coach Ryan Rehbein and his staff held tryouts for the Forest Lake’s boys lacrosse team on Monday, April 5, there was one extra piece of equipment each participant needed.
Besides the obvious sticks, helmets, shoulder pads and gloves, each player trying out needed a name tag.
“Typically from year to year, we have about half of our varsity team coming back, so we have a pretty good idea of what kind of team we have,” Rehbein said. “This year we only have a few kids who played significant varsity time for us two years ago.”
As a result, this year’s players are mostly unfamiliar to Rehbein and his staff, with two exceptions being senior captains Reece Eck and Sebastian Studier. Eck started in goal for the Rangers as a sophomore, so he provides a linchpin to the defense, while Studier saw limited action as an attack and is expected to lead the offense.
“It’s going to be a big learning year for our players,” Rehbein said. “It’s a big step up to varsity from JV, especially when you don’t play for an entire season.”
The effects of the team’s inexperience can be seen in practices as well as games.
“The early practice plans are pretty basic, because we really don’t know what to expect from our team,” Rehbein said. “We don’t know how the kids have progressed in the offseason.
“And we can’t really tailor our offensive and defensive game plans, because we don’t know our personnel. We know we may have to change our game plans early in the season because we don’t know what to expect.”
While the negatives are obvious, Rehbein thinks there are some positives heading into this unusual season.
“It will be easier for younger kids in our program to stand out,” he said. “There are a lot of players that we have no idea about when it comes to skill level, so it’s like starting with a brand-new team. We don’t have any expectations about what kids can and can’t do, so it gives them a fresh start and a chance to make a good impression.”
That is why Rehbein is excited for the start of the season.
“A lot of these guys haven’t had many chances to play lacrosse, if they’ve had any at all,” he said. “I think they will be very excited to come back to practices and games. I know I can’t wait to go out there and coach them.”
