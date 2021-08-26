Early season practices focus on bonding, improving technique
The leader of the Forest Lake girls swim team certainly is a familiar face, as Rochelle McKenzie – a Forest Lake alumna who led the program from 2003-07 – has returned as head coach.
“This is a fun time to step into this position,” she said. “We have some really good leadership from our upperclassmen, and we have some very talented young swimmers.”
Early in the season, McKenzie said her focus has been on technique.
“I’m really a stickler for technique and injury prevention, so we’ve been watching to make sure girls do everything correctly,” she explained. “With some girls, we’ve been breaking some bad habits, and we’ve been working on technique before we work on speed.”
She also has worked on team building, which was difficult last fall because of the COVID-19 restrictions that forced the team to practice in smaller groups.
“Last year my daughter, who was a seventh grader, only knew one of the seniors on the team because of the restrictions,” McKenzie said. “So we wanted to make sure that this season the seventh and eighth graders connect with the upperclassmen, so they can feel they are part of something they can grow with.”
McKenzie has been pleased with the energy the team’s five senior captains – Annika Gunderson, Kaylee Braaten, Mary Landherr, Jordyn Munkholm and Lauren Eddy – have directed toward bonding.
“The biggest job is setting the tone, the attitude, of the team,” McKenzie said. “The seniors are showing the younger girls how to work hard, how to cheer on teammates and how to be there for one another.”
After the girls focus on technique and team, the emphasis of practices will switch to aerobic training.
“A girl’s first race [in a meet] can be awesome, but if they don’t have the aerobic capacity, by the time you get to the fourth race, it will be a gong show – and that’s where you can lose a meet,” McKenzie said. “But these girls are so coachable, so eager to learn. This is why I got back into coaching.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.