The Forest Lake girls hockey team lost a number of talented seniors from last year’s team, which advanced to the Class 2A Section 7 title game.
But that does not bother Andy Richardson. That’s because he is in his first year as head coach of the program, so his focus is on this year’s team and players.
“That was a big class, and strong class,” he said. “But I think that’s the advantage of bringing in a new coaching staff to coach a large group of new players. They’re good players – they are strong players who were just behind a deep, strong class that now has graduated.”
Some familiar faces remain, including forward senior captain Sami Boerboom, who has been part of the program since eighth grade. The offense also will benefit from the addition of Malia McKinnon, a sophomore who transferred from Chisago Lakes, where she has seen varsity action.
The defense also will benefit from the return of senior Rachel Golnitz, one of the top players in the country who recently signed to play collegiately at Colgate.
“She’s been through a lot, and she’s extremely talented, so we’re very lucky to have her on our team,” Richardson said of Golnitz. “We have really good depth at both forward and on defense. I think we have a strong group of forwards who just need varsity experience. And we have a lot of people on defense who were on the bubble last year, but now are going to get the opportunity to step in and play a lot.”
In goal the Rangers will look to junior Donelle Decker, who played JV for the past two seasons, or sophomore Adria Haley.
“They’re improving every single day, but we haven’t seen them play in varsity games yet,” Richardson said. “I think we have two strong goaltenders, and they will get their chance this year.”
Many of the sophomores in this year’s lineup are new to high school hockey, getting their experience in U15 leagues instead of being kept off the ice by last year’s seniors.
“It will be a brand-new experience for a lot of them,” Richardson said.
