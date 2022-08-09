McLean.png

DFLer Nancy McLean is headed to run against Sen. Karin Housley in the newly formed Minnesota Senate District 33, which covers Forest Lake, Scandia and Stillwater. 

With all precincts reporting, McLean tallied 90.99% with 4,635 votes, in the DFL primary. Challenger Brian Baber had 459 votes.

