DFLer Nancy McLean is seemingly headed to run against Sen. Karin Housley in the newly formed Minnesota Senate District 33, which covers Forest Lake, Scandia and Stillwater. 

With 22 out of 27 precincts reporting, McLean has tallied 91.24% of the votes, or 3, 386, in the DFL primary. Competitor Brian Baber has 325 votes.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

