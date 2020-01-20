It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I realized that not just the end of the year 2019 was approaching, but the end of the decade was nigh as well. So, it seemed like a good time to put some serious thinking into some travel-related New Years’ resolutions for the 2020s. Here are mine.
Travel slower
Whenever I travel, I’m always tempted to try to pack more into my trip. One more destination, one more tour, one more attraction – especially, if it took a long flight to get there. But as I travel more, I’ve started to take a different approach. My goal this year is to travel slower and give myself permission to sleep in or to spend a leisurely morning visiting a unique local coffee shop rather than trying to pack in another museum. On a cruise, I’d love to spend a day just enjoying the ship while in port, rather than rushing off on another excursion. So, in 2020, I’m resolving to take it a bit easier and slower when I travel. After all, if there’s so much to see in a destination, why not just return to it?
Visit a new continent
I haven’t been to three continents yet – Africa, Australia, and Antarctica, so the first year of a new decade seems to be a good time to tackle one of them. Each has its own unique appeal, and I have to admit that part of the reason I haven’t tackled them is that it’s tough to choose which one to try first. I’ll admit to being of two minds, with Africa and Antarctica leading the way right now. But, we’ll see how the year unfolds. Stay tuned!
Return to a favorite destination
If you’ve read this column before, you probably know that I love traveling to Europe. It has so much – incredible history and culture, unique culinary experiences, and scenic beauty. My favorite European country is France, but it’s been over two years since I’ve had the chance to visit. There are so many new hotels and enhanced touring options available to my clients that I need to block some quality time to check them out in 2020 – and perhaps enjoy a croissant or two, while I’m at it!
Pack lighter
I am one of those travelers who is absolutely guilty of packing everything, plus the kitchen sink! So, in 2020, I’m resolving to put some conscious effort into packing less. So many items – toiletries, for example – can be purchased when you arrive in a destination. Cruise ships and resorts have laundromats. I made a good start on my last trip by creating a packing list, laminating it, and putting it in my suitcase when I put it away.
Update my bucket list
I’ve written in this column before about some of the items on my bucket list, and I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to experience a few of them since I wrote that column. It’s always good to have goals, so I’m going to sit down in 2020 and develop some new travel goals, in light of the trips I’ve taken already, the new destinations I’d like to discover, and the experiences I’d like to scout out on behalf of my clients.
What are your travel resolutions? Are there places you’d like to visit for the first time or a favorite destination you’d like to return to? Would you like to travel differently? I’d love to hear from you! Drop me a line at ted@tvlleaders.com, and I’d love to share your travel resolutions in a future column. Happy New Year!
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor with Travel Leaders. He can be reached at ted@tvlleaders.com or 651-964-8245.
