Music Connection has been named a Top 100 Dealer by the National Association of Music Merchants, the global association of music instruments and pro audio products. The award honors retail music dealers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighborhoods, and customers and share in a vision to create a more musical world through their local communities. Music Connection will be presented with the award on Thursday, July 15 at Summer NAMM, the industry’s annual mid-year gathering, in Nashville, Tennessee.
“We are truly grateful for this recognition,” owner Charlie Ollmann said in a press release. “Since 1981, we have served with our philosophy: music makes life better. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, this became even more apparent. Thanks to our staff, teachers, and customers for believing in the power of music and in Music Connection.”
Music Connection was founded in 1981 by Charlie and Barb Ollmann and family friend, Bruce Abbe.
NAMM determined the list for the Top 100 Dealer Awards by an independent panel of judges who reviewed hundreds of submissions that are rated across categories that include customer service, innovation, music advocacy, store design, marketing, and sales promotions and are scored in accordance.
On Thursday, July 15 at the awards ceremony, Music Connection’s entry will be evaluated for one of several awards, including the “Innovation Award,” “Best Community Retail Store,” and the “Dealer of the Year” Award.
