My assumptions and presuppositions of the quality of straight-to-streaming content haven’t necessarily been unfounded. There’s surely no shortage of sub-par (and in some cases, sub-sub-par) movies that have been produced for major streaming services like Netflix and Amazon since the birth of direct-to-streaming began. The experience of sitting with a bag of popcorn and a soda while relaxing in a reclining seat, surrounded by friends and strangers alike, being entertained by the big blockbuster films we’re used to getting each year is one I thoroughly enjoy, and the online streaming services don’t necessarily fill that void. It’s a void that’s certainly been felt given the need for some escapism during a trying year. But in an era where going into the movie theater has been difficult and the movies being produced are scant, I’ve been forced to go elsewhere for my entertainment. And I’ve found that those films made directly for streaming platforms aren’t all that bad, and, in some cases, entertain.
One such film was the 2019-released “Murder Mystery,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. In all honesty, I’m not one for Sandler’s typical brand of humor. I’ve liked a small handful of movies he stars in, but not many. (Aniston, on the other hand, I’ve loved since her days as Rachel in “Friends.”)
In “Murder Mystery,” Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston) Spitz, a police officer and hairdresser in New York, go on a years-long overdue honeymoon. A chance encounter during their airplane trek across the ocean leads them to witnessing a murder of a billionaire — and they are framed for it. In what is supposed to be a relaxing and exciting European vacation around Monaco, the couple instead finds themselves in a funny and hilarious version of Clue.
I love a film with unique and quirky characters, and “Murder Mystery” has plenty: a colonel with a missing eye and hand, a famous actress, the well-to-do son of the billionaire, a maharaja.
Of course the two characters we care about the most are our dueling couple, arguing over peanut M&Ms and lies that have come to light. It’s the therapy the couple didn’t know they needed, and it’s the humor and kindness we knew we did, especially given the chaos that has been the beginning of 2021.
Any good mystery must rely on the twist at the end, taking viewers on the journey of solving “whodunit,” and there are several in this movie that each offer. Though the action sequences aren’t nearly the caliber of any blockbuster action movie, Aniston and Sandler make them their own with a snap of humor, which is, indeed, what “Murder Mystery” was designed to be: a comedy wrapped in a mystery, not particularly the other way around.
It may be full of cliches, but the magic of the film happens less because of the mystery but more so because of the comedic chemistry between Aniston and Sandler, who settle into their roles like a true married couple after 2011’s “Just Go With It.”
“Murder Mystery” may be a Louis Vouitton knockoff version of “Knives Out,” the 2020-released murder mystery that was nominated for an the Oscar for best screenplay, but as those knock-off owners will tell you, the purpose is just to look like the real thing.
Netflix may not have the best original movies, but in an era when Hollywood is on lockdown and the pickings are getting slim, now that we’re about 10 months into the pandemic, it has produced some straight-to-streaming choices that are worthy watches when you need easy entertainment. And boy, could we all use easy entertainment.
