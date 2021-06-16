The legislature convened on Monday, June 14 for a special session where we will finish the new two-year state budget. The budget framework reached at the end of the regular legislative session by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate Majority Leader left much still to be ironed out. Until now, budget negotiations have taken place largely behind closed doors. Even as Deputy Minority Leader, I have been left mostly in the dark along with my House Republican colleagues, unable to provide input throughout the discussions.
As we head into special session, there are several key policy areas that must be in the new budget. I am pleased that tax increases are not on the table. With over $4 billion in surplus there was never a need to raise taxes, especially after a year where Minnesotans were asked to sacrifice so much. My focus will therefore be on ending the emergency powers, renewing reinsurance, and supporting law enforcement in the final budget.
Like many, I am so grateful that COVID is on the run and a normal Minnesota summer is ramping up. As more people get vaccinated, our cases continue to plummet to lows not seen since the beginning of the pandemic. We now have no more capacity restrictions for our businesses. There is no statewide mask mandate.
It is clear the period of emergency is over and there is no reason for Gov. Tim Walz to hold onto his emergency powers any longer. The science and data do not support him holding onto them. In fact, he continues to ignore the science with his executive orders. After all, why are our kids still masked in school? The CDC and World Health Organization have consistently said that COVID does not provide the risk to children that it does to older adults.
I was incredibly disappointed that the Senate Majority Leader did not previously negotiate an end to the emergency powers in his discussions with the Governor and Speaker of the House. Ending a year of Gov. Walz’s unchecked executive authority must end now.
Another major blow in the budget framework reached by the three leaders was the refusal to extend reinsurance for another year. Reinsurance is the very successful program first implemented in Minnesota to help stabilize the insurance market after the enactment of the Affordable Care Act. States across the country copied our model. Without renewing reinsurance, Minnesotans will see higher premiums and fewer options in their healthcare. In order to preserve private health insurance and protect Minnesotans from Obamacare, we must extend reinsurance.
Also critical to the new budget is addressing the troubling rise in crime in our cities. In 2020, violent crime spiked 21% in Minneapolis and 25% in St. Paul. Compared to May 2020, the year-to-date murder rate in Minneapolis is more than double in 2021. Most tragically, we are seeing innocent bystanders, including young children, caught in the crossfires and losing their lives in this senseless way.
Every child in Minnesota should be able to safely play outside, no matter if they live in urban, suburban, or rural communities. Despite the rise in violence, Democrats have produced no meaningful proposals to support law enforcement to make sure they have the resources they need to keep our streets safe. Instead of spewing anti-police rhetoric, the DFL should join Republicans in fully funding law enforcement and supporting programs that help build trust between police and communities.
There is clearly a lot of work to be done before we can reach a final budget deal. With so much at stake, I am entering the next two weeks of special session ready to fight for you to make sure we end the emergency powers, extend reinsurance, and keep our communities safe.
Anne Neu Brindley is the state representative for District 32B. She can be reached at rep.anne.neu@house.mn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.