Boys volleyball narrowly misses varsity nod
For Aspen Blasko, the news that came out of the Minnesota State High School League meeting on Tuesday, May 11, was exciting.
For Butch Bethke, the news from that same meeting was disappointing.
That’s because Blasko and other female wrestlers around the state learned that the MSHSL would begin sponsoring state wrestling tournaments for girls starting next season.
“I was happy to hear that it happened,” said Blasko, a freshman wrestler at Forest Lake. “It’s exciting to have a state meet, of course, but it’s also exciting because I think it will lead more girls to join the sport. Maybe down the road we can have a girls team, which would be really exciting.
“It’s just great to see that the hard work to grow the sport is paying off.”
Meanwhile Bethke, the coach of the boys volleyball team at Forest Lake, found out that the motion to add that sport next season narrowly failed.
“I was disappointed and frustrated,” he admitted. “It’s a sport that I love, and I’ve played my whole life. I just want the boys on our team to have an opportunity to play [as a varsity sport]. Why can’t they be recognized for what they’re doing?”
Smooth sailing for girls wrestling
At first glance, the girls wrestling proposal seemed to pass easily. The final vote in favor was a resounding 44-4, and there was practically no discussion on the proposal – which meant there was little opposition.
But Cambridge-Isanti wrestling coach Neil Jennissen, one of the authors of the proposal, knows the road to passage was not nearly as easy as it seemed.
“This is the third time we’ve brought this proposal forward, and the first two times it did not get out of the section discussion to be discussed statewide,” he said. “Recently I and other proponents have made a lot of phone calls to make sure voters understood our proposal. We basically tried to present something that was too hard to say ‘no’ to.”
The proposal is for girls to wrestle with their boys teams during the regular season, then wrestle in a separate girls tournament in the postseason. That would fold almost all of the potential costs of adding girls wrestling – travel, uniforms, and officials, for example – into the budgets of boys teams that already exist.
The proposal required sponsorship by five athletic directors around the state, and one of the sponsors was Forest Lake AD Mike Hennen. That support pleased Chris Blasko, Aspen’s father.
“When you watch these girls, and you see how hard they work just to get the opportunity to wrestle, I believe it inspires coaches and administrators and fans to want them to get the opportunity,” he said. “It’s exciting to see them get this opportunity.”
Last year Aspen Blasko practiced and competed with the boys team during the regular season, then in March claimed her second consecutive state title in a girls-only meet sponsored by the state coaches association – a meet that featured roughly 200 competitors. This season, the only thing that will change is that the MSHSL will sponsor the section and state meet specifically for girls.
Blasko, whose sister Ainslee also is wrestling, hopes this move will swell the ranks of girls wrestling in Minnesota.
“I know there are a couple of other girls from this area who wrestle on club teams, and hopefully this will get them to wrestle at the high school,” Aspen said. “All of the girls who are wrestling around the state are like family, like siblings, to me.
“But it would be exciting to see the sport continue to expand.”
Boys volleyball faces opposition
Forest Lake junior Ashton Her was hoping boys volleyball would become a varsity sport his senior year.
“Just two votes? All we needed was two votes?” he said. “It really stinks for us players, because it’s a missed opportunity.”
Unlike girls wrestling, the boys volleyball proposal was discussed extensively. A number of players, coaches and parents spoke in favor of adding the sport, including Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz, whose son plays high school volleyball.
“It’s a sport where we can add kids who may not play any other sport and have them come out for this sport,” Bethke said. “It’s another avenue to get kids to come out, play a sport and get exercise. I’m 50 years old, and I’m still playing volleyball. This is a lifetime sport, and I think that’s important.”
But there were concerns about adding the sport. Those concerns included the effort adding boys volleyball would have on participation numbers for other spring sports (which are universally down from two years ago, the last full season they were offered), financial issues (paying for coaches, equipment, transportation, and officials), the availability of facilities, and Title IX compliance.
“I get the idea behind maintaining equality, but I’m not sure what that equality would be,” Bethke said. “We can take care of funding, whether it’s fundraising or whatever we need. And all of the other spring sports are outside.
“I know of a team that can only play games. They can’t practice in their gym because they are a club team, and their AD says that can’t [use the gym]. They had to practice in a park.”
Because of an abstention, the proposal needed 31 votes to pass. But the vote failed because it received just 29 yes votes with 18 no votes.
Bethke said the proponents of boys volleyball need to continue the push for MSHSL status. That push includes increasing the number of teams; Bethke said the sport has grown from 50 teams in 2019, its first season as a club sport, to 72 last season before COVID-19 shut down all spring sports.
“We will try to recruit more players, and we continue to add teams and grow the sport,” Bethke said. “We need to jump back into the driver’s seat and make some noise. Eventually, I believe it will pass. We’ve gotten this far, so we’ll get the funding and the court time figured out.”
Forest Lake sophomore Murray Monson said he is hopeful he will get to play boys volleyball as a varsity sport before he graduates.
“The sport needs to keep growing, I guess,” he said. “I don’t think a lot of people know about the sport right now, so if it’s recognized as a varsity high school sport, more people will know about it and will want to try it.”
