Forest Lake senior athletes share sports memories
COVID-19 has robbed the Class of 2020 of a great deal.
The pandemic has denied this year’s seniors the opportunity to participate in spring sports for one final season, erased the possibility of prom for the last time, and forced changes to be made to graduation.
But no virus can take away the memories that sports have made for area seniors.
“I have a lot of memories – and I miss sports a lot,” Forest Lake senior Cole Carpenter said. “I miss seeing my friends, and I miss sharing the laughs and stories. And I’m a competitive person, so I’m trying to scratch my competitive itch. Staying at home is getting old.”
The Forest Lake Times invited five Forest Lake Area High School seniors to share their sports remembrances before the memories start to fade. Their stories have been edited for length and clarity.
The following are the seniors who shared their stories:
— Ella Anderson, who competed in swimming and synchronized swimming. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and major in human biology.
— Cole Carpenter, who participated in hockey and golf. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in education to become a teacher and coach.
— Hanna Maciej, who played basketball. She plans to attend St. Thomas University and major in elementary education.
— Nick Parent, who competed in cross country, Nordic skiing and track. He plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to major in business/finance.
— Jordan Oberholtzer, who participated in soccer and hockey. He plans to attend St. Olaf College and major in economics.
We asked them about the good times and also the bad, and Anderson said she understood why.
“You have to go through the bad stuff to truly appreciate the good stuff,” she said.
We also asked them to share the jokes, the embarrassing moments, the hardships – in sort, everything that makes sports special. Senior girls basketball player Hanna Maciej said it was good to share the best memories before they fade away.
“Last year basketball went fast: We blinked, and it was Christmas and time for the Hill-Murray Tournament. We blinked again, and it was senior night,” she said. “It just flew by. Recently, I picked up a basketball, and I realized, ‘Holy cow, it’s over.’”
Sharing laughter
ANDERSON: “As a sophomore I was on the extended team for synchronized swimming, and the extended team has ‘power hour’ at practice on Saturdays. One Saturday it had snowed overnight, and I was running late. As I pulled out of my driveway, I drove into a snowbank. I desperately tried to call someone on the team to let them know I was stuck in a snowbank. When someone finally picked up, they put me on speaker: everyone in the locker room, including the coaches, could hear me. As I told them what happened, I realized I had left my shovel in the middle of the road. Someone ran over it, and I said, ‘They just drove over my shovel!’ The team never let me forget it. When I would tell someone about something bad that had happened, they would say, ‘At least they didn’t run over your shovel.’ To this day teammates give me toy shovels and say, ‘Don’t let anyone run over this.’”
CARPENTER: “Last year I was playing golf with the junior varsity in a tournament at Forest Hills, and I played the entire round as Happy Gilmore. I put the ball on the tee, took a few steps back, then stepped forward and swung in one motion. I had a bunch of coaches follow me around. Our JV coach, Joe Hall, walked up to me during the round and asked how I was doing, and I told him I was doing well. Then I told him I was playing like Happy Gilmore, and he stayed to watch me take a shot. The ball landed on the green, and he said, ‘If it’s working, don’t stop.’ And I was killing it; I wondered if I should play that way all the time. I shot an 86 or 87, and that’s not bad, playing like Happy Gilmore.”
MACIEJ: “I remember once we were in the locker room while the JV game was going on, and Coach [Jennifer] Wagner said she would come back in five minutes to go over some last-second things. We all decided to hide in the bathroom stalls. We stood on the toilet seats so they couldn’t see our legs, and when the coaches came in they had no idea where we were – until we started laughing. Coach Wagner actually went back out because she thought we had left to watch the JV game.”
OBERHOLTZER: “The first game of my freshman year we played at Blaine, and Aiden Irons had his own cheering section there. Everyone just loved him. No one has his own cheering section at an away game, right? So Aiden got to the top of the box with the ball, and he made a kid from the other team fall. Then he completely missed the net with his shot. But the funniest part was Aiden yelled, ‘What’s up, son?’ to the kid on the ground. That was Aiden’s favorite phrase. That was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Sharing tears
PARENT: “Finishing second in Nordic at the state meet my junior year was pretty upsetting. We knew that race would be a coin flip, and the winner would be the team that performed better that day. It could have gone either way; we had a lead after the first race, but we didn’t pull it out. Skiing can beat down on you, and there are times you need to take a break for a day or two. You hit the reset button, maybe talk to friends who aren’t in skiing or play video games. You completely forget about skiing for a day or two, and after that you feel good to go.”
ANDERSON: “In the two weeks leading up to the section meet in swimming we start to taper; those are the workouts that get hard and intense before we ease up with the hopes of seeing our times drop at sections. We call it ‘hell week’ because it’s the hardest time of the season. Our team gets really, really close during hell week, because there are times where people are so exhausted they can’t get out of the pool and are throwing up because they have given so much effort. We see our teammates during our worst moments, and we get really close as we push through it.”
OBERHOLTZER: “When we lost to Andover in the section tournament in hockey, everyone was crying – but that’s what happens at the end of a high school season. But a lot of the tears were tears of joy. And a lot of the tears weren’t because we lost, but because we knew we wouldn’t be at the rink together and seeing one another every day any more. We lost to Andover, and we were sad that we lost to them. But it stunk that our season was over.”
Sharing joy
OBERHOLTZER: “In my sophomore and junior years of soccer we got knocked out of the section tournament by Duluth East. But this year we beat them 1-0 in a home game early in the season, and I scored the game-winning goal. I had three or four breakaways against their goalie in that game, and he stopped me every time. I was pretty mad at myself. But then Carter [Thiesfeld] played me a through ball, and I finally finished one. That was pure joy.”
ANDERSON: “In synchronized swimming, my trio took first place in the long division at the state meet my freshman year, which is pretty hard to do. Our trio was me, Jane Burk and Bridget Olson. We did get along, but at times we didn’t get along very well – we had some times when we were excited to be done with this routine. But it did mean a lot for us to come together and earn the victory. You spend countless hours together, so you get to know your teammates way too much – way more than you need to. But most days we were a support system for one another.”
CARPENTER: “This year, in our first game of the year against East Ridge, I was injured in my second or third shift. I tore my oblique completely off the bone, and I was out of hockey for seven weeks or so. The game where I came back was against East Ridge, and even though I only played three or four shifts, I scored my first goal of the year. That was awesome: I shot the puck from the point and watched it go into the net. That was the greatest feeling.”
MACIEJ: “Fans told our team before this past season that we had lost a lot of seniors, so this team wouldn’t be very good. We took that as a challenge. Before and after every game, we would remind ourselves that we could do this – and we were going to show everyone. People forgot that last year the JV team’s record was just as good as the varsity, and that gave us confidence heading into this season. Coach Wagner told us she had confidence in us, and our confidence grew through our interactions, even things like practices, pre-game dinners, getting ice cream after games, Snapchats, everything.”
OBERHOLTZER: “In hockey this year we beat Elk River for the first time in forever – we had lost to them in the section tournament four years in a row – and I scored the game-winning goal in overtime. That was a pretty incredible feeling. And I’ll never forget the section game against Duluth East. I’ve never seen the arena like that – it was just electric. When the final horn went off, I hugged Gavin Middendorf. We just looked at each other and jumped around. It was crazy.”
Sharing memories
ANDERSON: “Once I was on the swim team bus to the section tournament, and one of my teammates said she had to stop at the store first. When we asked her what she needed, she told us she couldn’t show us until the bus started moving, which was intriguing. When we finally got moving, she opened up her backpack and showed up a water bottle. Inside the water bottle was a goldfish, and she said it was our good luck charm at sections. When we got to the pool, she planted this fish on the deck and told our coaches it was our good luck charm. We took pictures with the fish and paraded it around the pool. And it worked, because we had a good meet – although it didn’t work for the fish, because it died the next day.”
CARPENTER: “My sophomore and junior years in hockey, we didn’t have a bad team, but we play in a stacked section. We had never won a playoff game in my high school career. This year we played our first section game in our home rink, and it was packed. The atmosphere was electric. We knew Duluth East would be tough to beat; They outshot us by a lot [the final shot total was 32-13 in favor of Duluth East], but Casey Sauve stood on his head for us in goal. When Matt Linder batted the puck out of the air into the goal, the fans erupted. At the end of the game, my heart was throbbing. When the horn sounded, we just mashed together. Forest Lake had never beaten Duluth East in a playoff game; in some ways, it was like winning the Stanley Cup.”
MACIEJ: “Last summer was our last summer camp. It’s such a great experience for us to meet the community, especially the little kids who look up to us. And over the course of the year they come to our games, and I loved that because I love little kids. We get three hours with the kids each day, and it really goes fast. I remember doing it as a kid myself, looking up to the girls who were running the camp and hoping I would get to do that someday. When I got to do that, I thought that was so cool.”
PARENT: “Winning state in Nordic is something that I and my buddies on the team have been working towards for so long. Ever since I started skiing in seventh grade it has been a goal; I got to witness the last state title, and that was really motivating. My junior year we were so close and finished in second place, and that was heartbreaking. It was humbling, but it helped us work harder this year. We just decided to go out there and do what we do. At the state meet I thought we botched the first race, but we came back and did well in the second race. It was shocking when we found out that we had won on a tiebreaker. At the end of the race I thought we had lost, and I felt it was because I hadn’t done my job. So winning was one of the happiest moments in my life.”
OBERHOLTZER: “In my freshman year of soccer we weren’t very good, but I got to play with seniors like Aiden Irons, Jacob Allen and Max Wallinga. They took me and the other freshman in and made us a family. They were the funniest guys, and just the best guys to be around. My freshmen friends and I hung out with them, and that just doesn’t happen. And that was more than just on the field. That one year is my favorite season. Even if I win a national championship in college, I’m sure my freshman season in high school will be better. It was a great experience.
