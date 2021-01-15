Washington County Commissioner Fran Miron, District 1, was elected to a third term in November and sworn into office once again on Jan. 5.

Miron was elected to the County Board from District 1 in 2012, and reelected in 2016 and 2020.

Miron has almost 30 years of experience in elected office, 16 years as the Mayor of Hugo, and four years as a city councilmember. He and his wife own and operate the Miron Family Dairy & Crop Farm.

