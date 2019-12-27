Public-private initiative aimed for bringing in tech companies
The Minnesota Technology Corridor, a collaborative public-private initiative to attract technology companies to the north metro that would benefit from an abundant electrical capacity, unlimited fiber optic bandwidth, large parcels of available land, and the talented workforce in the area, won an Association of Minnesota Counties Award at the association’s annual conference on Dec. 11 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.
The Minnesota Technology Corridor is a public-private partnership between Anoka County, Washington County Community Development Agency, Connexus Energy, Great River Energy, Xcel Energy, Comcast, CenturyLink, Zayo, Arvig, cable-provider Midco, and the cities of Columbus, Centerville, Lino Lakes, Hugo, and Forest Lake.
The Technology Corridor project received the Minnesota Association of Professional County Economic Developers’ Outstanding Economic Development Award, which celebrates successful economic development efforts and partnerships that fulfill MAPCED’s mission of fostering economic growth, expanding tax base, and enhancing quality of life in Minnesota counties.
“The Minnesota Technology Corridor is an innovative partnership to attract tech companies to our region that are in need of the assets we have to offer,” Commissioner Scott Schulte, chair of the Anoka County Board of Commissioners, said in a press release. “This partnership is going to benefit our region for years to come, and we’re proud to be recognized by AMC and MAPCED for this endeavor.”
“It is important that communities be proactive in planning for their future, so that the future doesn’t pass them by,” Washington County District 1 Commissioner Fran Miron said in a press release. “This tech corridor is an amazing example of communities working together to assure that their future is a bright one, filled with opportunities.”
Visit mntechcorridor.com for more information about the Minnesota Technology Corridor.
