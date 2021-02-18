The Lakes International Language Academy swim team was led by a pair of double winners in its meet against the Tri-County Titans on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Kendle Mihm took a pair of firsts, leading the field in both the 50 free (26.31) and the 100 free (1:00.38), while Tally Nesvold claimed victories in the 200 IM (2:54) and the 100 fly (1:19).
Mariah Buhl also was a winner for the Dragons, taking first in the 500 free (8:09), while the 200 IM relay of Lila Nash, Allison Gray, Nesvold and Mihm won that event with a 2:21 clocking.
