If you’re lucky, a grandpa is one of the most precious relationships you get. My grandpa, Andy Davis Jr., was exactly that person to me. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the early morning hours before the sun’s rise, he died. Those last hours together in the hospital will forever be seared in my memory, frozen so clearly that no amount of time will fade.
I know my grandpa wouldn’t want me to focus on his death. No, he’d be telling me to find the silver lining: For the 32 years of my life so far, I’ve had years of memories with him. I’d like to share a few with you.
He met my grandma as a teenager and married her just months before his 20th birthday. They were married for 68 years. He was a successful dairy farmer until his retirement, earning awards and accolades from various state and local associations. He took pride in farming. It was work he loved. Following his retirement, he kept busy with woodwork, renovating his home and others’ homes, and still farming the few cows and other livestock animals he kept around for butchering.
Some of my earliest memories with him are walking through the stalls during milking, being a little scared of all the noises, the largeness of the cows, and the smell in the milking parlor. He’d tell me where to stand and let me watch, and even help. When I was 7 or 8, my mother reluctantly allowed him to teach me how to drive the three-wheeler ATV. Wearing my bike helmet, legs straddling the black leather seat on a hot summer day, I followed his instructions as he taught me how to gently press the throttle to make it go as he worked in the field.
That summer began a lifetime of me asking, “Grandpa, can I take the four-wheeler out for a ride?” which was always answered with “Be careful, and don’t drive too fast.”
Sorry, Grandpa, but sometimes I drove fast.
Grandpa loved to fish, and it was something he did with his grandchildren often. We would dig for worms in the dirt pile he kept specifically for the purpose. We’d put them into a bucket and load up into the truck, me squished between grandma and grandpa with the stick shift between my knees, with the boat — a small Alumacraft with an out-board motor — trailing behind us. I’d get the worm on the hook, cast it out, wait, and then reel in my catch. When I was too afraid to hold the fish to get the hook out of its mouth, Grandpa would show me how to gently slide my hand from its head down the fin so it didn’t poke me. My first “big” fish — a smallmouth bass — was caught with grandma and grandpa in that boat.
As I got older, life on the farm became a much-needed respite from the stress of being a teenager. The farm was slower, quieter, and gave me space to process the emotions of life and growing up. During my freshman year in high school, my grandparents brought me back with them for an extended weekend. I spent that weekend with Grandpa designing and crafting a small hanging corner shelf with him out in the shop. It still hangs on the wall at my parents’ house, decorated with knick-knacks from those years. Grandpa never was one for showing emotions, but there was something about just working with him in the shop side-by-side that helped calm me.
My grandpa was an incurable optimist.
“There’s no such thing as a problem, just an opportunity,” he’d say. That came to a head one summer when my family lived in Chester, Montana, a place I loathed. My grandparents had come to visit, then brought me back with them to Minnesota for a month-long stay. On the drive back, Grandpa asked me to find one good thing about living there. As a stubborn teenager, I refused.
“There is nothing good about [the town],” I remember saying.
“Nothing? You can’t think of one good thing about the town?”
He wore me down, eventually. His ability to look for the positive was something I came to admire, and I hope that optimism wore off on me.
Ice cream was his favorite. Following dinner, he’d often make us all a small single scoop with Nesquik cocoa powder sprinkled on top. One day while I was squashed between him and my grandma in the old pickup, he pointed to a light on his dash panel.
“Do you see that light that’s right here?” I peered to look at what he was pointing at.
“That’s a [Dairy Queen] light. It means that we have to stop for ice cream or it won’t shut off.” That DQ light later shut off.
Football was always on during the season, but he was particularly an avid Vikings fan. If we were together during football season, we were talking about the latest development in the franchise’s quarterback shuffle as we watched a game together. Sunday, Nov. 3, was my last Vikings game with Grandpa. I had hoped to watch it with him at the farm, so I had dressed in my jersey and brought my Vikings fleece blanket up north. That day was the day he was brought to the hospital. I met him there and held his hand as I explained to him the play-by-play during the loss to the Chiefs. I so wanted his last game to be a win, but I’m sure he’d just tell me that there’ll be other games, and someday they’ll win a Super Bowl.
There are many other moments with him seared into my memory. They are memories of taking the camper on a trip to Kalispell, Montana, stopping in Medora, North Dakota, as a halfway point. His early-morning rising and 10-minute power naps. His surprise visits for a band concert, or his years of giving his granddaughters Bath & Body Works gift cards for Christmas. Going to steam threshing shows together, his witty remarks, or how he would still get a little giddy looking at my grandma. A grandpa is there to create memories. He gave me many that time cannot erode or erase. For that, I thank you, Grandpa, and I love you so very much.
Hannah Davis is the community editor of the Forest Lake Times. She can be reached at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.