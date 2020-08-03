Failed compliance check was first offense
The Scandia City Council held a public hearing regarding a liquor license violation at Meister’s Bar & Grill during the council meeting July 21.
City Clerk Brenda Eklund explained that an alcohol compliance check was made by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 30, 2019, and a server sold alcohol to a minor.
“The employee went through the court system and pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a person under the age of 21,” Eklund said.
According to Eklund, City Prosecutor Mike Welch noted that the owner of Meister’s Bar & Grill, Scot Taylor, accompanied his employee to the hearing, and wrote: “In the many years that I have been handling this type of case, I don’t remember any other cases where the employer has appeared with the charged employee. Hopefully this is a sign that the establishments are taking it seriously and that it has been a learning experience for all concerned.”
The city ordinance says for a first-time offense the minimum suspension for liquor sales is one day and the minimum fine is $500.
“They can be open for the sale of food, but they cannot sell alcohol that day,” Eklund said.
Taylor, who has owned Meister’s Bar & Grill for the past 15 years, said this was the first violation they’ve ever had and that all of his employees attend a mandatory alcohol class every year in Washington County.
Taylor asked the council to consider the fact that since his restaurant was closed for three months due to the COVID-19 situation, when no alcohol was served, and take that into account regarding the penalty for the violation.
“I don’t know if we can say you’ve been closed already for so many days without selling alcohol,” Mayor Christine Maefsky said.
She went on to say that since it is the restaurant’s first offense, she was in favor of using a one-day, undisruptive closure on the restaurant. The council agreed, and unanimously voted for a $500 fine and gave Taylor one year to comply with the one-day closure, the date of which he must choose before Aug. 21.
Big Marine Lake Store expansion
The council unanimously approved an amended conditional use permit for Big Marine Lake Store of a building and parking lot expansion on the east side.
Maefsky said the city received a letter from neighbors who live just south of the Big Marine Lake Store who had concerns of a drainage issue and a fence.
The letter stated that the neighbors have been dealing with the owner of Big Lake Marine, Pat Reicherts, since 2007 when the drainage eroded away and now there is at least a 3-foot ditch forming on their property. They would like the issue fixed.
Reicherts said he is aware of the problem and has a plan for the drainage issue with working with the watershed district.
The neighbors also stated in their letter that they would like a 6-foot white fence put in halfway down the property line due to litter blowing into their yard from the store.
Reicherts said he previously put up a fence before and ended up taking it down due to complaints.
“I might put up a fence anyway, but I don’t want to be required to do it right away, because there’s so much other stuff to do,” Reicherts said.
The city cannot require Reicherts to put up a fence because it is not part of the city ordinance, according to Maefsky, but he agreed to put up a 6-foot fence extending 200 feet between the store and the neighbor’s property.
