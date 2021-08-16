A familiar face is returning to lead the Forest Lake girls swim program as former coach and alumna Rochelle McKenzie will serve as head coach for the team this season.
McKenzie swam for the Rangers and was a team captain as a junior and senior. She graduated from Forest Lake in 1999 and swam collegiately at Minnesota-Mankato.
She coached the Rangers starting in 2003 and directed the program to a Class 2A Section 7 title in 2005 before stepping down following the 2007 season.
“I am very excited about this position,” McKenzie said. “I’m excited that Deb Welch, who was the diving coach back when I was the head coach, still has that position, so I get to work with her again. I worked with assistant Amanda Brett, and she is still here, and one of my former swimmers, Brianna Luhman, is coming back to be an assistant coach.
“It kind of feels like we’re getting the band back together! And I’m really excited about that.”
