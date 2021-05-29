Kyle McDonald has been named the new boys basketball coach at Forest Lake. He will replace Dan Cremisino, who retired after 15 seasons at the helm of the Rangers.

McDonald spent last season as Forest Lake’s B squad head coach while helping with the varsity and junior varsity. The previous season McDonald was an assistant with the Cambridge-Isanti varsity under his father, Mike McDonald.

Kyle McDonald’s grandfather, Bob McDonald, famously coached Chisholm for 53 years and led the Bluestreaks to three state titles and won 1,012 games in his career.

Kyle’s father Mike McDonald has coached Cambridge-Isanti for 34 years, and Kyle’s uncles Tom and Joel are the head coaches at Ely and Hibbing, respectively. And Kyle’s brother Rhett is the head coach at Duluth East.

Recommended for you

Load comments