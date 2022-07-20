Matt Wallner takes a swing during one of his plate appearances at his St. Paul Saints debut on Thursday, July 14. Wallner, who had a .294 batting average and 21 home runs with the Wichita Wind Surge this season, was 0-for-4 at the plate against the Toledo Mud Hen.
Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner is getting close to making his major league baseball career a reality, making his St. Paul Saints debut on Thursday, July 14 against the Toledo Mud Hens.
Wallner had a strong scoring season with the Wichita Wind Surge, where he had 21 home runs, before being assigned to the Saints, the Minnesota Twins’ Triple-A affiliate.
“[I’m] obviously excited to be playing so close to home, looking forward to having friends and family at more games and playing in front of great fans,” Wallner said of his promotion to the Saints.
Wallner’s offensive presence is welcomed by the Saints, who are 42-46 and rank seventh in the International League West.
“We’re excited to see him,” Saints manager Toby Gardenhire said following Wallner’s debut. “Let him roll here and see what he can do.”
Wallner only played one game with St. Paul before departing to Los Angeles for the MLB All-Star Futures Game with new Saints teammate Spencer Steer. As of now, the expectation is that he will remain with the Saints unless he is bumped up to the major league.
“I don’t think they’re going to send him back down,” Gardenhire said.
If that does end up being the case, Wallner’s next stop would be donning a jersey for the Minnesota Twins, unless he is traded.
A full story on Wallner’s recent successes will be coming in next week’s edition of the Forest Lake Times newspaper.
