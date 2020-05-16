Beauty and the Beast to be presented in 2021
Masquers Theatre Company in Forest Lake announced that the organization is postponing its scheduled production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
The performance, which was originally planned for July 2020, has been rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The decision was based on scheduling issues and health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent extended stay-at-home order.
“The Board of Directors felt the health and safety of our guests, theater family, volunteers and staff had to be our top priority,” said secretary and marketing committee member Rachel Lexvold.
“With our eyes on the future, we’ve opted instead to bring Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to life in summer, 2021.”
Founded in November 1976, the Masquers Theatre Company is a nonprofit entity dedicated to providing first-rate theatrical productions and related arts to the communities of Forest Lake, Chisago City, Lindstrom, Center City, Taylors Falls, Scandia, Marine on St. Croix, Hugo, Wyoming, North Branch, and the surrounding rural areas of Isanti, Chisago, Anoka, and northern Washington Counties.
For more information, visit www.masquerstheatre.org/ or call 651-464-5823.
