Deadline to apply is March 1
The Forest Lake Masons Lodge #344 are accepting applications for non-profit organizations to partner in fundraising events to benefit their cause. Each year, the Masons host a number of fundraising events. Area non-profits can apply to participate in those events, in which proceeds will go toward the organization. One such popular fundraiser is the pancake breakfasts. Funds will be distributed within four to six weeks after the fundraiser, and receipt of any matching funds by the Forest Lake Lodge #344 and/or Masonic Charities. Last year, the Forest Lake Masons distributed over $10,000 to area non-profits for their coordinated fundraising efforts. Only established non-profits with a 501(c)(3) or a 509(a) may apply. Applications must be received by March 1. For more information or to receive an application, email ForestLakeMasons@gmail.com or visit forestlakemasons.com.
