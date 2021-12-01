The 47-year-old man shot in a police-involved shooting in Forest Lake on Sunday, Nov. 28 has died, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Forest Lake police officers Jonathan Glader and Matthew Smith are on standard administrative leave following the shooting, as is Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Reiter.
According to a release from the BCA, portions of the incident were captured on body and squad cameras. That footage has not been released to the public at this time.
The shooting took place at the 7000 block of North Shore Trail in Forest Lake. According to Forest Lake Police Department Captain Greg Weiss, police officers responded to a call at 1:33 p.m., which indicated the suspect, who had a protection order against him, was at the victim’s house making threats and was armed with a gun. Officers later located the suspect in his vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. When the suspect fled, officers pursued, and disabled the vehicle with a PIT maneuver. At that time, the suspect allegedly made threats to officers. Shots were fired, and the suspect was hit. It is unclear at this time if there was an exchange of gunfire or who fired shots first.
Glader has been in law enforcement for 16 years; Smith for 17, and Reiter for 26.
The investigation of the officer-involved shooting is ongoing by the BCA.
More information as it becomes available will be posted online at forestlaketimes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.