Death ruled as suspicious

The Ankoa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead at the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area in Columbus. The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Carlos Avery at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, and found 20-year-old Mort Siew of St. Paul dead with visible external injuries. An autopsy completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined the injuries were indicative of a physical assault. No arrests have been made, and anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212. The case remains under investigation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

