Death ruled as suspicious
The Ankoa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead at the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area in Columbus. The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Carlos Avery at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, and found 20-year-old Mort Siew of St. Paul dead with visible external injuries. An autopsy completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined the injuries were indicative of a physical assault. No arrests have been made, and anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212. The case remains under investigation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.