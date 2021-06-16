In separate incident, man walks away from aircraft crash

A man is dead after an apparent drowning near William O’Brien State Park on Saturday, June 12. According to a press release by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:02 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call that a man was missing in the St. Croix River near the state park. The man, later identified as 46-year-old Chandramohan Laghuvaram of Plymouth, was found in approximately 8 feet of water by the Washington County deputies and members of the Fire Dive Rescue Team. An official cause of death has not been determined. 

On Sunday, June 13, a separate incident left a man injured after an aircraft crash. According to a press release by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9 a.m., an adult man was taking his ultra-light aircraft for a test flight when the aircraft lost power shortly after takeoff and crashed into a ditch just off of Interstate 35 near 145th Avenue Northeast and Lyons Street Northeast in Columbus. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Lino Lakes Police Department and the Forest Lake Fire Department all responded to the crash. The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Recommended for you

Load comments