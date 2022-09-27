Homecoming is one of the most fun, and most challenging weeks of the year for any high school principal. There’s a lot of logistics, planning and extra supervision to make sure that everyone has fun and stays safe. It’s also one of our most cherished traditions, and a whole lot of fun for students, parents and the entire community.
The week’s events kicked off last Monday night with the annual flag football tournament where each grade assembles a team of their most talented female athletes to compete for glory on the football field.
Then on Wednesday, the pep band, the dance team and senior captains and leaders from each sport and activity took a tour of Ranger territory on the spirit bus. The students led a mini pep fest at each elementary school in the district, helping them get in the spirit for homecoming and get ready to cheer on the Rangers for the big game.
The week finished off with the big homecoming football game on Friday night, followed by a dance on Saturday. This year’s homecoming game was particularly fun for me, since I have a son who is a senior on the football team, and the Rangers pulled off the 14-7 win to continue their season winning streak of 4-0.
It’s not just about football. Every fall sport was represented during homecoming week with a home game or event. The pep band played at the homecoming game and all the pep fests, giving our musicians a way to showcase their skills and contribute to team spirit. The dance team provided spectacular halftime entertainment during the Friday night game.
It takes a lot of work for school staff to put together a week that is fun and safe for everyone involved. We do it because we know the value of building a sense of community and being part of a strong tradition, not just for our students, but also for our staff, families and the entire community.
We call this week homecoming not just because it’s a time when we invite our alumni back home, but also because we’re creating memories and community pride that our graduates will want to come home to.
We know that we don’t do this alone. Parents, grandparents and the entire community play a role in supporting students and school programs. Many community businesses lend their financial support to our athletic programs, parents form booster clubs and organize fundraisers, and the community is generous with its support.
Homecoming is an annual celebration, a high school highlight and a fond memory for many. It’s always great to be able to cheer on the home team, and if you missed last Friday’s game, you can always catch the next one, or one of our many other school sports or activities. It’s great to have the community showing support for the hard work and commitment of our students. Go Rangers!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.