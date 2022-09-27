Homecoming is one of the most fun, and most challenging weeks of the year for any high school principal. There’s a lot of logistics, planning and extra supervision to make sure that everyone has fun and stays safe. It’s also one of our most cherished traditions, and a whole lot of fun for students, parents and the entire community.

The week’s events kicked off last Monday night with the annual flag football tournament where each grade assembles a team of their most talented female athletes to compete for glory on the football field. 

Load comments