HealthPartners announced it is adding the M Health Fairview Health system, including M Health, University of Minnesota Physicians, Fairview, and HealthEast hospitals and clinics, to its Medicare Advantage provider network, effective January 1, 2021.
With the addition of M Health Fairview, current and future HealthPartners Medicare Advantage members will have access to more than 30,000 primary care and specialty care doctors and clinicians in 2021.
This includes access to primary care, mental and behavioral health, substance abuse, optometry, audiology, chiropractic, and more. Members will also have access to thousands of care locations, including nearly 400 primary care clinics, 62 hospitals, and 56 urgent care locations, as well as access to Virtuwell, the 24/7 online clinic.
HealthPartners offers both Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. Details of these plans will become available on Oct. 1. Annual Enrollment Period begins Oct. 15 when people eligible for Medicare can choose or switch Medicare insurance plans for the coming year.
