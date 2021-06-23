As the United States emerges from the darkest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Europe and Canada following closely behind, each day’s news is full of announcements of border re-openings and restart dates for flights, tours, and cruises. Vaccinated travelers can now visit much of Europe, with more to follow suit in the coming weeks. Cruises in North American waters have restarted, and ocean cruises from American ports will begin later in June. While testing and vaccination reporting requirements remain in effect, the opportunities for travelers continue to expand. Unsurprisingly, as I’ve discussed in previous columns, demand for travel has exploded – one of my colleagues noted, ironically, that travel capacity shortages are the new toilet paper shortages of 2021…and 2022, and even 2023.
While much of the travel industry has been in a state of suspended animation since March of last year, the industry hasn’t just hibernated. Many resorts, tour operators, and cruise lines have taken the opportunity to make significant investments in their products, giving travelers new and exciting options that weren’t available before the pandemic.
On the resort front, popular warm weather resort destinations are seeing new and upgraded options. Sandals and Beaches Resorts, the leading resort company in the Caribbean, have used this time to add new and even more luxurious accommodations to several of their properties. In Jamaica and Antigua, two couples-only Sandals resorts offer a new category of private villas with plunge pools and butler service. Sandals and their family-oriented Beaches brand have also announced that they will be opening four new resorts in the next year – three in Jamaica, and one in the emerging destination of Curacao. Other resorts across the Caribbean and Mexico have debuted new restaurants, pools, and spas. If you’re interested in heading south for the winter, my advice is to book now – many resorts are already sold out for popular holiday and spring break dates, and even booked up during the traditionally quieter months of January and February.
New cruise ship launches, delayed by the pandemic, are beginning to move forward. Mainstream cruise lines like Norwegian and Royal Caribbean have brand new ships coming online, and have invested in upgrading their Caribbean private islands with new amenities. Destination-focused lines like Holland America, Celebrity, and Princess also are launching new ships, as well as upgrading onboard dining options, staterooms, and recreation facilities on existing ships. Princess has made a significant investment in their new “Medallion” technology, which will enable quicker boarding and a more personalized cruise experience, including the option to make individual dining reservations at different times each evening. Cruises bookings are very brisk, and popular destinations, like Alaska in the summer of 2022, are filling rapidly.
On the luxury cruise front, the new options are also plentiful. Crystal, Seabourn, Ponant, and Scenic are all launching brand-new luxury expedition ships, allowing travelers to explore the most distant parts of the world – think Antarctica – in absolute comfort. Small ships are a great way to explore these remote areas, and some even offer guests the option to explore by helicopter and submarine. New river cruise ships are also sailing the rivers of Europe and North America, offering up close and personal voyages of discovery. Because of the small size of these ships, many are already fully booked for 2022, so 2023 may be the first opportunity to experience them.
Many families are seeking the opportunity to reconnect after a year of separation, and several tour operators have begun to offer exclusive departures for family groups of twelve travelers or more. Utilizing the resources of these large companies, families can reconnect and travel together as a group, offering a unique, private way to explore the world.
The travel renaissance is here, and business is very brisk. While it’s always a good idea to plan ahead when you travel, for the next few years, those who follow this advice will be best able to take advantage of the new and improved travel landscape. Don’t wait!
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor. He can be reached at (651) 964-8245 or ted@tedblanktravel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.