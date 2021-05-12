The Forest Lake baseball team sandwiched a home win over Roseville on Wednesday, April 28, within road losses to start and end the week.
The Rangers opened with a misleading 15-5 loss at East Ridge on Monday, April 26. In that contest the Raptors scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open a tight contest.
Offensively, senior Max Kelly went 2-for-2 and scored twice while senior Ethan Lundwall drilled a 2-run homer over the fence in left, Lundwall’s first career varsity home run.
Two days later junior Gage Lund pitched Forest Lake to a 2-1 home victory over Roseville. Lund surrendered just five hits, all singles, and struck out five to claim the victory.
The Rangers scored all the runs they would need in the first inning when Lundwall singled, then trotted home when senior Trent Burkhalter cracked his second home run of the season.
Forest Lake closed out the week with a 2-0 loss at White Bear Lake on Friday, April 30, the Rangers’ fourth shutout loss this season.
