“Mom! Mom! Look at the fish I caught! Take a picture!” It was a sweltering summer’s day and my son and I were enjoying a morning at Lakeside Park in Forest Lake, lounging on the beach and casting for bluegills and sunnies. Later in the day, we explored a few smaller lakes in the area, stopping first at Shields Lake Park, where Charlie tried unsuccessfully to catch another fish, and then at the Moody Lake Round Barn, where we picnicked on the shore until giant storm clouds chased us away.
From now until April 30, the Comfort Lake - Forest Lake Watershed District is seeking public comments on a draft 10-year watershed management plan, which will begin in 2022. The watershed district is a special-purpose, local unit of government that manages water resources within a 49 square mile region of northern Washington and southern Chisago Counties. The watershed includes Forest, Bone, Keewahtin, Comfort and Moody Lakes and is headwaters to the Sunrise River, which flows northeast through Chisago County to the St. Croix River. It is governed by a five member board of managers who are appointed by Chisago and Washington County commissioners.
Since its creation in 1999, Comfort Lake - Forest Lake Watershed District has worked to protect and improve area lakes using a process of adaptive management that includes water monitoring, evaluation and assessment, and implementation of water-quality improvement projects and programs. Over the past 20 years, CLFLWD has created 65 acre-feet of flood protection storage by restoring 185 acres of wetlands; achieved 75% of the phosphorus-reductions needed to meet state standards for area lakes; reduced total suspended solids flowing into the Sunrise River by 55,000 pounds per year; preserved 77 acres of upland habitat; and reduced groundwater pumping by 26 million gallons per year.
Looking toward the future, the watershed district has identified a number of goals for its new 10-year plan. These include continued water quality improvement for lakes and streams, as well as goals for aquatic invasive species (AIS) prevention and management, protection and restoration of wetlands, and communications with other agencies, landowners, and the general public.
One of the district’s most important strategies for protecting lakes and streams is a permit program that provides guidelines for development and redevelopment projects. CLFLWD requires permits for any projects that subdivide a residential property into three or more lots; remove 5000 square feet of vegetation or create 5000 square feet of impervious surface (rooftops, driveways, roadways, etc); grade, fill or stockpile 50 cubic yards of soil; or occur within lake, stream and wetland buffer areas.
In addition to creating and enforcing rules, Comfort Lake - Forest Lake Watershed District also completes capital improvement projects to address water pollution problems and offers incentive grants to area residents for native gardens, shoreline plantings, and raingardens.
To learn more about the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District and review the draft 10-year watershed management plan, go to www.clflwd.org. Comments can be sent via email to Emily Heinz at Emily.Heinz@clflwd.org. Please copy Dan Fabian, Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, as well: dan.fabian@state.mn.us.
If you have a passion for protecting wetlands, lakes and streams, CLFLWD is also seeking volunteers to join its Citizen Advisory Committee. Members provide input to the staff and board on watershed district projects and programs and help to lead public education activities.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep - which has 25 local government partners, including Comfort Lake – Forest Lake and Rice Creek Watershed Districts; City of Forest Lake; Washington County; and the Washington Conservation District. Contact her at 952-261-9599 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
