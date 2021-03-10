Nearly a year after the pandemic forced Gov. Tim Walz to close schools and many retail stores, pharmacists and health professionals are working to get vaccines distributed in people’s arms — and for father-son duo Tom and T.R. Haas of Rolseth Drug, their chance to play a part in history came last week when Rolseth received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for distribution. It was a big event for the local pharmacy.
“It actually went really well. You never know if you haven’t done something before. It did go over well,” Tom said.
But the feat did not come easy: The challenges of signing up for and being given the vaccine for distribution are complicated, said Tom.
“The logistics of it is just a mess. I don’t know if that’s the federal government or the state government,” Tom said, adding: “I do think they’re starting to get their act together.”
Rolseth Drug was signed up for the state’s distribution plan, which had expanded to independent pharmacies across the state to create a wider vaccination availability, especially in more rural locations. While some pharmacies were included in the pilot program, Rolseth didn’t get approval to be included until recently. When vaccines become available, an email gets sent out, and each pharmacy must reply affirmatively almost immediately. Two weeks ago, Rolseth Drug got the confirmation that they’d get 100 vaccines, but they needed to be delivered to people within three days of the delivery date, preferably two.
Because the date they receive the vaccines is so close to the notification date, they had to do a lot of leg work quickly, including figuring out where to hold the event, notifying those on a wait list that their turn has come up, and finding people to help deliver the shots.
“You start thinking, ‘Do we have all our ducks in a row?’ You work to get the logistics out,” Tom said. “We figured we could do it here. We’d move a few things around, and it would be OK.” But Tom and T.R. knew that the location wasn’t ideal, so they began thinking of other locations, and that’s when Mattson Funeral Home agreed to hold the event at its facility — and will continue to do so for future events.
“I can’t say enough good things about them. The place was awesome. Everybody that went, it was a big open room and nobody felt like they were crowded,” Tom said.
In addition to the location, there was also the issue of confirming people to fill the available slots — a position uniquely suited for Rolseth because of relationships built with customers over the years, said Tom.
“Our customers in our community were having trouble getting it. One lady came in [earlier], and she said: ‘I don’t have a cellphone. I don’t have a computer. I don’t know what to do.’ I took her name and told her she’d be put on our list. She was so excited. It was a really good feeling knowing you helped somebody out,” Tom said.
The first event by Rolseth took place on March 3-4 at Mattson Funeral Home, just a short distance up Lake Street from the downtown Forest Lake drug store.
“Three people gave 100 shots in two days, which is pretty amazing,” Tom said.
Tom, who has worked at Rolseth Drug since 1977, as did his parents, said he’s proud he’s able to play a small role in history.
“It’s really rewarding. I think this was really uplifting for everybody,” he said.
In four weeks, Rolseth Drug will receive the second dose for the 100 people who were vaccinated, who have all been scheduled for their second appointment. Future doses for those who haven’t yet been vaccinated are likely again next week, and Tom said he expects those doses to continue and increase.
For those who would like to sign up to receive a vaccination, area residents are encouraged to first try signing up on the store’s website at rolsethdrug.com, which will notify you via email when more vaccines become available. Those who cannot utilize the website can call Rolseth Drug at 651-464-2114 and you will receive a phone call when more vaccines become available. The state of Minnesota also created a website, mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector, to connect people with the vaccine.
