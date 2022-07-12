Bridgette Bienias of Stacy graduated from South Dakota State University.
Kaylee Antrim of Forest Lake; Benjamin Kietzman and Alanna Xiong of Stacy; and Tyler Haus of Wyoming graduated from St. Cloud State University.
Andrew Gadbois, Allison Kleven, Josh Lauer, Roman Notch, Chris Przybilla and Alec Skar, of Forest Lake graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Alexander Brand, Dylan Bush, Samantha Hildreth, Tracy Leemon and Margurite Thiele of Forest Lake graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Ellen Zupon of Forest Lake; Samantha Ricci of Scandia; Benjamin Kietzman of Stacy; and Chandlar Denney of Wyoming were named to St. Cloud State University’s spring semester dean’s list.
Macy Wang of Wyoming was named to Youngstown State University spring semester dean’s list.
Hannah Helsinky of Forest Lake was named Wheaton College’s spring semester dean’s list.
Amy Chen, Maddie Krieger, Ally Mitchell and Max True of Forest Lake was named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse spring semester dean’s list.
Sophia Keis, Elizabeth Valley, Jen Valley and Jackson Wille of Forest Lake; Hannah Notebaart and Kyla Schiller of Stacy; and Katie Beaudette, Alice Crain, Blake Johnson, Reed Marquardt and Riley Miller of Wyoming were named to Hamline University’s spring semester dean’s list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.