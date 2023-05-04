Forest Lake
Culture fair
Lakes International Language Academy will host a culture fair from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5. There will be cultural exhibits and performances.
Pub crawl
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its annual Red, White and Brew pub crawl at noon on Saturday, May 6. Teams of four can register for $25 per person. The costume theme for teams this year is “famous TV/movie couples or families.” Teams can check in at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. More information and registration can be found online at post225.com.
FFA Ag Day
The Forest Lake Area High School FFA Chapter will host its Agriculture Day celebration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12. There will be exhibits, agriculture career and college information for students. The chapter will host a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12; 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13; and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 15.
Purse Bingo
The Forest Lake girls hockey team will host a purse Bingo at the Forest Lake VFW from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 12 to fundraise. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will play 13 Bingo games for $26.
Cornhole tournament
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a cornhole tournament at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 to fundraise for the 4th of July celebration. Admission to play is $40 per team. Teams can register by contacting Bill Murphy at bmbill50@gmail.com, or register in person.
Family Feud
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a Family Feud competition at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 to fundraise for the 4th of July celebration. Teams of five can register for $50 per team. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
‘Radium Girls’
The Forest Lake Area High School will perform its spring play, “Radium Girls.” There will be shows at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 and a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, May 7. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.
Columbus
Paper shredding
The City of Columbus will host a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the city hall.
Scandia
Picnic party
Gammelgarden Museum of Scandia will host party to celebrate its 51st birthday from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. There will be a pulled pork dinner with potato salad, coleslaw and a drink offered for $10 a person. Following dinner at 5 p.m., there will be a sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. with a Dairy Queen ice cream cake served at 6:45 p.m.
Plant sale
The Scandia Farmers Market will host a plant sale from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 and May 17 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be perennials, flowers, herbs and vegetables available for purchase.
Wyoming
Arbor Day event
The City of Wyoming will host an Arbor Day event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6 at Centennial Park. Attendees should wear appropriate clothing to plant trees in the park. In case of inclement weather, Saturday, May 13 is the make-up date.
Singers in the Round
Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. Singer-songwriters Nathan Frazer, Ben Cook-Feltz and Matt Arthur will perform their own original songs. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
Chisago City
Martial arts show
Minnesota School of Martial Arts will host its Jiu Jitsu show from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Uncommon Loon Brewing. Standing tickets are $30 per person, seated tickets are $40 per person, and table seated tickets are 60$ per person. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/c3xed3ks.
East Bethel
Softball clinic
The Minnesota Twins will host a free softball clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Maynard Peterson Memorial Park. It is available for children ages 6 to 12. A home run derby will begin from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and a free mental training for parents workshop. Registration is free and can be done online at tinyurl.com/sbclinictwins.
Hugo
Schoolhouse cleanup
The Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center will host a schoolhouse clean up on Saturday, May 20. Attendees must be 18 years or older. Registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/hopschoolhouse. A waiver must be signed before participating.
Lino Lakes
Bird walk
Anoka County Parks will host a bird walk from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 at Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve. Attendees may here 20 to 60 birds while on the walk. Admission is $5 per person. Registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/birdwalklino.
