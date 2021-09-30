Forest Lake

Class of 2001 reunion

The Forest Lake High School class of 2001 will host its 20th reunion at Vannelli’s at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Attendees can RSVP to Jeff Rosenthal at 612-270-6252 or via the class Facebook page.

Senior Dinner

The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a free senior dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Forest Lake American Legion.

I Am They concert

The Willowbrook Community Church will host a concert featuring I Am They, a pop worship band, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. Tickets range from $20-$30 depending on the location of the seat and can be purchased online at willowbrookchurch.org/events/i-am-they-concert/.

Columbus

Comedy show

Running Aces will host a comedy show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 that features four comedians. There is a dinner and a show option for $50 or show-only tickets available for $25. Attendees can purchase tickets online at runaces.com/event/comedy-show/.

Flashlight Night

The Waldoch Farm will host a Flashlight Night in the corn maze for three weekends from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, starting Friday Oct. 8, and ending Saturdays Oct. 23. Attendees should bring a flashlight and tickets will cost $15 on Fridays and $18 on Saturdays. Last admission into the maze will be at 9 p.m.

Scandia

Lion's pancake breakfast

The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its pancake breakfast at 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Scandia Community Center.

Paint a scene

The Washington County Historical Society will host a painting and drawing event at the Hay Lake School and Erickson Log Home from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Attendees should bring their own art supplies and table availability is limited. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children ages 6-17 and free for children ages 5 and under.

Swedish family time

Gammelgarden will host family events focused around Swedish tradition at 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, for families with six people or less. Tickets are $25 per family and reservations can be made by calling 651-433-5053.

Swedish sale

Gammelgarden will host a secondhand Swedish sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9. The sale will feature second-hand products of Swedish origin.

Stacy

Harvest Howl

The Wildlife Science Center will host its annual Harvest Howl from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. There will be food, drinks and local artisans selling goods. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids and free for children 4 and younger.

Oktoberfest

The Wildlife Science Center will host Oktoberfest, featuring beer and games like hammerschlagen and corn hole, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Tickets can be purchased online or in person upon entry, $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-17.

Wyoming

Preschool storytime

The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host preschool storytimes from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Wyoming Community Room. The storytimes will start Wednesday, Oct. 13 and end Dec. 15.

Chisago

Taste of the Lakes

The Lakes Center for Youth and Families will host is 45th annual fundraiser, Taste of the Lakes, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company in Chisago City. Tickets are $40-45 online and will be $50 at the event.

Marine on St. Croix

Bird hikes

Washington County Parks will rotate bird hikes until Dec. 11 with the first one at 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Big Marine Park Reserve. Attendees will learn to identify birds in the St. Croix Valley, register online at co.washington.mn.us/2174/bird-hikes.

Snowshoe building

The Marine Mills Folk School will host a snowshoe building class with instructor Peta Barrett from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17. Registration for the $280 class is required by Friday, Oct. 1 online at marinemillsfolkschool.org/event/in-person-build-your-own-snowshoes/10-1617-21/.

Stillwater

Courthouse tour

The Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater will host candlelight tours at 7, 7:45 or 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 7 and 14. The tours will be lit by candles and attendees will see the basement, sheriff’s residence and the 1900s county jail. Call 651-275-7075 to register for $10 per person.

White Bear

Elf Jr.

The Children’s Performing Arts opened registration for kids grades 3-6 to be cast in the Elf Jr. ensemble. Rehearsal dates start Friday, Oct. 8 and go to Wednesday, Dec. 8 with performances starting on Thursday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 19. More information about rehearsal dates can be found at childrensperformingartsmn.org/elf-jr. It costs $145 to register and be a part of the ensemble.

Tags

Load comments