Forest Lake
Class of 2001 reunion
The Forest Lake High School class of 2001 will host its 20th reunion at Vanelli’s at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Attendees can RSVP to Jeff Rosenthal at 612-270-6252 or via the class Facebook page.
Senior Dinner
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a free senior dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Forest Lake American Legion.
Woodcarving
The Lake Area Woodcarvers will host a woodcarving program at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Masks are required.
Columbus
Truck convoy
The 17th annual Truck Convoy will leave from Running Aces Casino and Racetrack at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics. Trucks, sized 10-GVW and larger, can enter in the convoy that will travel to Harris and to Columbus.
Scandia
Lion's pancake breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its pancake breakfast at 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Scandia Community Center.
Paint a scene
The Washington County Historical Society will host a painting and drawing event at the Hay Lake School and Erickson Log Home from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Attendees should bring their own art supplies and table availability is limited. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children ages 6-17 and free for children ages 5-under.
Stacy
Harvest Howl
The Wildlife Science Center will host its annual Harvest Howl from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. There will be learning opportunities and demonstrations along with food, drinks and local artisans selling goods. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids and free for children 4 and younger.
Wyoming
Dire Wolf concert
The Dire Wolf, a five-instrument band from the Minneapolis suburbs, will play outside the Hallberg Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Preschool storytime
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host preschool storytimes from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Wyoming Community Room. The storytimes will start Wednesday, Oct. 13 and end Dec. 15.
Chisago
Food for thought
Chisago Age Well will host an informational breakfast at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Chisago Lakes Area Library or virtually to learn about how food affects your brain. Attendees can register at stcmn.org/chisagoagewell/events/ for free.
Taste of the Lakes
The Lakes Center for Youth and Families will host is 45th annual fundraiser, Taste of the Lakes, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company in Chisago City. Tickets are $40-45 online and will be $50 at the event.
Marine on St. Croix
Bird hikes
Washington County Parks will rotate bird hikes until December 11 with the first one at 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Big Marine Park Reserve. Attendees will learn to identify birds in the St. Croix Valley after they register online at co.washington.mn.us/2174/bird-hikes.
Stillwater
Courthouse tour
The Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater will host candlelight tours at 7, 7:45 or 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 7 and 14. The tours will be lit by candles and attendees will see the basement, sheriff’s residence and the 1900s county jail. Call 651-275-7075 to register for $10 per person.
Historical society dinner
The Washington County Historical Society will host a fall dinner meeting at the Stillwater Event Center, 1910 S. Greeley Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. It announced the guest speaker, Don Jones, a local historian and the former Mayor of St. Mary’s Point, to talk about his book “18 Days: Racing Across the Atlantic.” Registration is required and can be done at wchsmn.org.
White Bear
Elf Jr.
The Children’s Performing Arts opened registration for kids grades 3-6 to be casted in the Elf Jr. ensemble. Rehearsal dates start Friday, Oct. 8 and go to Wednesday, Dec. 8 with performances starting on Thursday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 19. More information about rehearsal dates can be found at childrensperformingartsmn.org/elf-jr. It costs $145 to register and be a part of the ensemble.
