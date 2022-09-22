Forest Lake
Open House
The Community Co. Church will host an open house event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 19850 Fenway Ave. N. There will be inflatables, face painting, carnival games, a petting zoo and pie eating contest. Admission is free.
Senior dinner
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a free senior dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The dinner will be at the Forest Lake American Legion.
Steak fry
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a steak fry fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The dinner is $20 per person and includes a center cut sirloin, dinner roll, maple carrots and baby red potatoes. Funds raised will go toward the Sons of the American Legion. Individuals with membership cards will get a discount on the dinner.
Boxing match
Believers Boxing Gym will host its Rumble in the Forest amateur boxing match at 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Maranatha Church.
Appreciation dinner
The Chisago County Chaplains will host a dinner for law enforcement officials serving in Chisago County at Cornerstone Pentecostal Church from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Individuals should register online at tinyurl.com/3xkc3he2.
Class of ‘92 reunion
The Forest Lake class of 1992 will host its 30 year reunion from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Forest Hills Golf Club. Registration is not required, but individuals should RSVP on Facebook at tinyurl.com/3syeaurb.
Columbus
Freedom Fest
Running Aces Casino will host its Freedom Fest from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The day will start with a 5K memorial run at 8:30 a.m.; registration will begin an hour before. The Forest Lake Lions will host a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. From 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., singers Jake Nelson, Jerrod Niemann and Rodney Atkins will perform. General admission for concert tickets are $50 per person. More information about the schedule of events can be found online at runaces.com/event/freedom-fest.
Linwood
Women and Wolves
The Wildlife Science Center will host a women and wolves event from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Author Debra Mitts-Smith and two biologists will share their stories about wolves. Admission is $40 per person, which includes dinner and refreshments. More information and pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Harvest Howl
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Harvest Howl on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can tour the wildlife center, purchase food from PJ’s Grill food truck and drinks from Bent Brewstillery. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children older than 4. They can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Wyoming
Craft show
Pinehaven Farm and Mae’s Homestead Boutique will host its inaugural craft show featuring more than 30 vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. Admission is $19 in person and $16 online to enter Pinehaven. Tickets can be purchased online at pinehavenfarms.com/price-hours.
Stacy
Firehouse Bash
The Stacy-Lent Fire Department will host its annual Firehouse Bash from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the department at 30785 Forest Blvd. There will be a large bonfire, beer, food and a gun raffle as a fundraiser for the fire department. More information can be found online at stacylentfire.com/events.
Hugo
Oktoberfest
The Hugo American Legion will host an Oktoberfest craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Legion. There will be around 70 vendors showcasing their work at the indoor and outdoor event. There will be food trucks and a beer and bloody mary tent available for attendees.
Lino Lakes
Lunch with naturalist
Anoka County Parks will host lunch with a naturalist from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wargo Nature Center. Attendees should be 50 or older. Participants should bring their own lunch to hear from a naturalist about the life of a voyageur and walk through Wargo trails. Admission is free.
Flashlight hike
Waldoch Farm’s corn maze is open. It will offer flashlight nights in the corn maze on Friday, Oct. 7, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21; and Saturday, Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 until 9 p.m. Last entry is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 on Friday, and $18 on Saturday.
Marine on St. Croix
Suicide awareness event
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will host a veteran suicide prevention and awareness event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Veterans Campground on Big Marine Lake. There will be coffee, donuts and resources available for attendees at 9 a.m., followed by an hour-long program at 10 a.m. Veteran and retiring state Representative Bob Dettmer will be one of the keynote speakers. More information can be found online at minnesotaveterans.org/events.
Bird hike
Washington County Parks will host a bird hike from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Big Marine Park Reserve. Attendees will learn how to identify some of the native birds of the St. Croix Valley. Participants should park in the playground parking lot as that is where the group will meet. Hikers should expect to hike on a paved trail and should dress for the weather. The program is free, but a $7 daily park vehicle permit is required.
