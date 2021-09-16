Forest Lake
Brunch drive thru
The Forest Lake Masons will host its third annual brunch drive thru at the Masonic Lodge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept, 19. Pancakes or a breakfast wrap will be offered for $8. Any donations collected will be matched by the Masons to support the Forest Lake Area Children’s Fund.
Class of 1970 reunion
The Forest Lake High School Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50th year reunion Sept. 17-18. The first event is at Chisago Lakes Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. followed by the reunion at Running Aces Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. For more information about the golf event, email kcaseymn@yahoo.com; for more information about the casino event, email rjuelichschima@gmail.com; to RSVP, email gervaissue@hotmail.com.
Class of 2001 reunion
The Forest Lake High School class of 2001 will host its 20th reunion at Vanelli’s at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Attendees can RSVP to Jeff Rosenthal at 612-270-6252 or via the class Facebook page.
Downtown workshop
The City of Forest Lake will host a downtown planning workshop to receive community input from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the City Hall Community Room.
St. Peters fall festival
St. Peter’s Catholic Church will host its fall festival at 1250 South Shore Dr. starting at noon on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18-19. The weekend events will include a 5K walk, bingo, a beer and wine tent, a chili cookoff, a talent show, food stands and a $5,000 raffle.
Senior Dinner
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a free senior dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Forest Lake American Legion.
Woodcarving
The Lake Area Woodcarvers will host a woodcarving program at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Masks are required.
Scandia
Farmstead fundraiser
The Scandia Heritage Alliance Fundraiser will be held at Redeemed Farm in Scandia from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The event will start with appetizers and a cash bar followed by a plated dinner and live auction. The plated dinner will cost $100 per person.
Stacy
Northwoods animal walk
The Northwoods Humane Society will host a fundraiser at the Lent Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will have a 1.5 mile walk, a silent auction, bake sale, animal nail trimming and more.
Wyoming
Dire Wolf concert
The Dire Wolf, a five-instrument band from the Minneapolis suburbs, will play outside the Hallberg Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Preschool storytime
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host preschool storytimes from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Wyoming Community Room. The storytimes will start Wednesday, Oct. 13 and end Dec. 15.
Stagecoach Day
The Wyoming festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the intersection of East Viking and Felton Avenue. The day will start with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by bingo at noon along with other activities like a beer garden, a corn hole tournament, live music.
Chisago
Food for thought
Chisago Age Well will host an informational breakfast at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Chisago Lakes Area Library or virtually to learn about how food affects your brain. Attendees can register at stcmn.org/chisagoagewell/events/ for free.
Taste of the Lakes
The Lakes Center for Youth and Families will host is 45th annual fundraiser, Taste of the Lakes, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company in Chisago City. Tickets are $40-45 online and will be $50 at the event.
Marine on St. Croix
Bird hikes
Washington County Parks will rotate bird hikes until December 11 with the first one at 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Big Marine Park Reserve. Attendees will learn to identify birds in the St. Croix Valley after they register online at co.washington.mn.us/2174/bird-hikes.
Stillwater
Historical society dinner
The Washington County Historical Society will host a fall dinner meeting at the Stillwater Event Center, 1910 S. Greeley Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. It announced the guest speaker, Don Jones, a local historian and the former Mayor of St. Mary’s Point, to talk about his book “18 Days: Racing Across the Atlantic.” Registration is required and can be done at wchsmn.org.
