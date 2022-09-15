Forest Lake
Fall fest
St. Peter’s will host a fall festival from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 on the church property. Saturday will begin with mass at 8:30 a.m. followed by a 5K run/walk at 9:30 a.m. The festivities will begin at noon with a beer and wine tent, raffles, face painting and wine toss. The festival will officially open at 11 a.m. on Sunday, but mass will begin at 8 a.m. More information and the schedule of events can be found online at stpeterfl.org/fallfestival.
Senior dinner
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a free senior dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The dinner will be at the Forest Lake American Legion.
Boxing match
Believers Boxing Gym will host its Rumble in the Forest amateur boxing match at 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Maranatha Church.
Appreciation dinner
The Chisago County Chaplains will host a dinner for law enforcement officials serving in Chisago County at Cornerstone Pentecostal Church from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Individuals should register online at tinyurl.com/3xkc3he2.
Class of ‘92 reunion
The Forest Lake class of 1992 will host its 30 year reunion from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Forest Hills Golf Club. Registration is not required, but individuals should RSVP on Facebook at tinyurl.com/3syeaurb.
Columbus
Freedom Fest
Running Aces Casino will host its Freedom Fest from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The day will start with a 5K memorial run at 8:30 a.m.; registration will begin an hour before. The Forest Lake Lions will host a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Afterward, there will be a car, truck or bike cruise leaving from Running Aces. From 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., singers Jake Nelson, Jerrod Niemann and Rodney Atkins will perform. General admission for concert tickets are $50 per person. More information about the schedule of events can be found online at runaces.com/event/freedom-fest.
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Columbus Senior Center. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Linwood
Women and Wolves
The Wildlife Science Center will host a women and wolves event from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Author Debra Mitts-Smith and two biologists will share their stories about wolves. Admission is $40 per person, which includes dinner and refreshments. More information and pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Harvest Howl
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Harvest Howl on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can tour the wildlife center, purchase food from PJ’s Grill food truck and drinks from Bent Brewstillery. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children older than 4. They can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Stacy
Firehouse Bash
The Stacy-Lent Fire Department will host its annual Firehouse Bash from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the department at 30785 Forest Blvd. There will be a large bonfire, beer, food and a gun raffle as a fundraiser for the fire department. More information can be found online at stacylentfire.com/events.
Wyoming
Stagecoach Day
Wyoming will host its annual Stagecoach Day from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the East Viking and Felton Avenue intersection. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. along East Viking, Friesland Avenue, Railroad Boulevard and Fenwick Avenue. After the parade, there will be a beer garden, bingo and a corn hole tournament starting at noon. There will be bounce houses, painting sponsored by Hallberg Center for the Arts, and fireworks at 9 p.m. at Goodview Park. More information about the schedule can be found on page 13 or online at facebook.com/wyomingstagecoachdays.
Craft show
Pinehaven Farm and Mae’s Homestead Boutique will host its inaugural craft show featuring more than 30 vendors from from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. Admission is $19 in person and $16 online to enter Pinehaven. Tickets can be purchased online at pinehavenfarms.com/price-hours.
Hugo
Sporting clay shoot
The Wildlife Science Center will host a sporting clay shoot fundraiser from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Wild Wings of Oneka in Hugo. Individuals or teams of five can register online for $75 or $325 respectively. Pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events. Food and a raffle will be available after participants finish shooting. No clay shooting experience is required.
Lino Lakes
Flashlight hike
Waldoch Farm’s corn maze will open on Saturday, Sept. 17. It will offer flashlight nights in the corn maze on Friday, Oct. 7, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21; and Saturday, Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 until 9 p.m. The sun will set after 6 p.m. permitting attendees to enter the maze, last entry is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 on Friday, and $18 on Saturday.
Marine on St. Croix
Marine Fall Festival
Marine Mills Folk School will host the Marine Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Sept. 17. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the folk school will host a raffle, live music, a food truck and baked goods. From 2 p.m. to dusk, there will be live music and food available in downtown Marine on St. Croix. More information can be found online at marinemillsfolkschool.org.
North Branch
Rib fest
The Stacy Lions Club will host its rib fest at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5550 Athens Trail, North Branch. There will be a car show, live music, food trucks and beer available for purchase. Rib tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. and are available on a first come, first served basis at the event. There will be fireworks at dusk.
Stacy
Fundraising walk
Northwoods Humane Society will host its 24th annual 1.5-mile Walk with the Animals fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at Lent Town Hall. There will be a bake sale, pet grooming, a silent auction and food available for purchase. Participants can pre-register for at least $50 with their dogs online at northwoodshs.org/fundraising-events/walk2022.
