Forest Lake
CareerForce services
The Hardwood Creek Library will work with CareerForce to provide one-on-one career services from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. CareerForce will assist attendees with resume and cover letter building, provide networking and skill development opportunities.
Fall Festival
The Forest Lake Area High School will perform its annual fall festival concert in the main gymnasium at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. The concert will be followed by an instrument petting zoo in the cafeteria, for attendees to try every instrument included in the band and orchestra.
I Am They concert
The Willowbrook Community Church will host a concert featuring I Am They, a pop worship band, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. Tickets range from $20-$30 depending on the location of the seat and can be purchased online at willowbrookchurch.org/events/i-am-they-concert/.
Columbus
Comedy show
Running Aces will host a comedy show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 that features four comedians. There is a dinner and a show option for $50 or show-only tickets available for $25. Attendees can purchase tickets online at runaces.com/event/comedy-show.
Flashlight Night
Waldoch Farm will host a Flashlight Night in the corn maze for three weekends from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, starting Friday Oct. 8, and ending Saturdays Oct. 23. Attendees should bring a flashlight; Tickets will cost $15 on Fridays and $18 on Saturdays. Last admission into the maze will be at 9 p.m.
Scandia
Lion's pancake breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its pancake breakfast at 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Scandia Community Center.
Swedish family time
Gammelgarden will host family events focused around Swedish tradition at 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, for families with six people or less. Tickets are $25 per family and reservations can be made by calling 651-433-5053.
Swedish sale
Gammelgarden will host a secondhand Swedish sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9. The sale will feature second-hand products of Swedish origin.
Stacy
Oktoberfest
The Wildlife Science Center will host Oktoberfest, featuring beer and games like hammerschlagen and corn hole, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Tickets can be purchased online or in person upon entry, $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-17.
Wyoming
Preschool storytime
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host preschool storytimes from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Wyoming Community Room. The storytimes will start Wednesday, Oct. 13 and end Dec. 15.
Chisago
Taste of the Lakes
The Lakes Center for Youth and Families will host its 45th annual fundraiser, Taste of the Lakes, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company in Chisago City. Tickets are $40-45 online and will be $50 at the event.
Lino Lakes
Little goblin costume party
The Wargo Nature Center will host a Halloween party for kids 8 and younger to dress up in costumes, play carnival games and take a flashlight hike at 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Tickets are $10 per kid, registration is required at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under the event and activities calendar.
Marine on St. Croix
Online cooking class
The Marine Mills Folk School will host an online cooking class with Argentine chef Manuel Escalante Posse from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 23. Escalante Posse will guide a class to make the traditional meatball dish, Albondigas. Registration is required at marinemillsfolkschool.org.
Bird hikes
Washington County Parks will rotate bird hikes until Dec. 11 with the first one at 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Big Marine Park Reserve. Attendees will learn to identify birds in the St. Croix Valley, register online at co.washington.mn.us/2174/bird-hikes.
Osceola
Fall color trainride
The Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway will run fall color train rides departing at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 to Sunday Oct. 10. The train rides are 90 minutes long and depart from the station at 114 Depot Road, Osceola, Wisconsin. Tickets are $25 for adults and $17 for children ages 3-15.
Stillwater
Courthouse tour
The Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater will host candlelight tours at 7, 7:45 or 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 7 and 14. The tours will be lit by candles and attendees will see the basement, sheriff’s residence and the 1900s county jail. Call 651-275-7075 to register for $10 per person.
