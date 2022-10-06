Forest Lake
Appreciation dinner
The Chisago County chaplains will host a dinner for law enforcement officials serving in Chisago County at Cornerstone Pentecostal Church from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Individuals should register online at tinyurl.com/3xkc3he2.
Church retreat
The Community Co. Church will host its Trout Lake weekend retreat from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 9. Students in grades 6-8 are invited on the weekend retreat to spend the weekend hearing from motivational speakers alongside peers, playing games at night and zip-lining. Registration is $160 per person and can be done online at thecommunityco.church/events.
Gun bingo
The Forest Lake Clay Target team boosters and Ducks Unlimited will host gun bingo at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Lone Oak Grill. Bingo games will begin at 1 p.m. Individuals who win a bingo game may receive a gun, but there are other prizes available. All proceeds will go toward the high school clay target team. Admission is $20 per person and can be purchased online at mndu.org. Bingo card packs can be purchased at the door.
Ladies Extravaganza
Lakes Area Women in Business will host its ninth annual Ladies Extravaganza from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Lakes Floral, Gift and Garden. There will be 27 vendors, a silent auction, appetizers, a cash bar and a fall fashion show. The first 50 participants who enter will receive a free wine glass. Tickets are $5 if bought online before the event at tinyurl.com/yyaz9mu9, or tickets are $10 at the door.
Blood drive
St. Peter’s Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20. Individuals interested in signing up may do so online at redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time. There are open time slots until around 7 p.m. For more information email Patricia at pmilbrett@midco.net.
Boo Bash
The Dance Factory in Forest Lake will host its inaugural Boo Bash from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be a trunk-or-treat, a spooky house, pumpkin decorating, games, food trucks and music. Admission is $5 per family and can be purchased online at dancefactorymn.com or at the front door.
Instrumental concert
Messiah Lutheran Church will host a piano and violin concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the church. Kurt Weber and Ash St. John will perform their original music that is accented with traditional church hymns. Registration is not required.
Sugar Rush
Maranatha Church will host its Halloween Sugar Rush from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot of the church. There will be hayrides, games, food and candy. Admission is $5 per child or $10 maximum per family.
Columbus
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lion’s Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Columbus City Hall.
Wyoming
Trunk-or-treat
Meadows on Fairview will host a trunk-or-treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot. Children can trick-or-treat from attendee’s decorated cars in the parking lot. There will be mini donuts and apple cider.
Scandia
Pancake breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host its fall pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Scandia Community Center. Accompanying the pancakes there will be sausage, eggs, coffee and juice available. Admission is free, but attendees may donate eyeglasses, pop tabs, non-perishable food and hearing aids.
Swedish sale
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its second annual Second Hand Swedish Sale event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22; and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. There will be Swedish glass, ceramics, linens, metal and jewelry available for purchase. Admission is free.
Swedish language classes
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host a six week language course on Monday evenings beginning Oct. 10 running through Nov. 14. A beginners class will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by an advanced class at 6:30 p.m. Signe Fluegel will teach each class and focus on grammar, reading and conversation skills. The class is $60 per person for the six week session. Pre-registration can be done by emailing Fluegel at paulfluegel@q.com.
Stacy
Oktoberfest
The Wildlife Science Center will host its annual Oktoberfest from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be games like corn hole, and hammerschlagen. Bent Brewstillery will offer drinks for purchase. The band Old Desert Road will perform from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events, and are $15 for adults, $10 for children, and free admission for children ages 4 and younger.
Lino Lakes
Flashlight hike
Waldoch Farm’s corn maze is open. It will offer flashlight nights in the corn maze on Friday, Oct. 7, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21; and Saturday, Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 until 9 p.m. Last entry is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 on Friday, and $18 on Saturday.
Marine on St. Croix
Bird hike
Washington County Parks will host a bird hike from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Big Marine Park Reserve. Attendees will learn how to identify some of the native birds of the St. Croix Valley. Participants should park in the playground parking lot as that is where the group will meet. Hikers should dress for the weather. The program is free, but a $7 daily park vehicle permit is required.
Stillwater
Coffee tasting
The Washington County Heritage Center will host its coffee tasting event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the heritage center. It is the celebration of the one-year anniversary of opening the center. County coffee shops like Kodiak Coffee, Coffee Paw Cafe and MADE Coffee will be available to sample at the event. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 for adults, children 10 and younger get in for free.
Harvest Fest
Stillwater’s annual Harvest Festival will return from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 9. There will be a giant pumpkin and vegetable weigh-off, a pumpkin drop, a pumpkin regatta, live music and a beer tent. More information can be found online at harvestfeststillwater.com.
